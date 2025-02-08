Laxmi Nagar Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Laxmi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav natije Winner and Loser Candidate
Laxmi Nagar Election Result 2025 Live: In Delhi Assembly elections results 2025, Abhay Verma of BJP, Sumit Sharma of Congress and BB Tyagi of AAP are locked in a fierce contest from the Laxmi Nagar seat.
Laxmi Nagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Laxmi Nagar is one of Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies and comes under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Situated in the heart of East Delhi, Laxmi Nagar is among the most densely populated regions. Over time, it has transformed into a well-known marketplace, providing a wide range of clothing and daily essentials. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Sumit Sharma of Congress, BB Tyagi of AAP and Abhay Verma of BJP are locked in a fierce contest for the Laxmi Nagar seat. This year, Delhi recorded 60.42% voter turnout, around two percent less than the 2020 polls.
In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Abhay Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory with 65,735 votes. Nitin Tyagi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finished as the runner-up, garnering 64,855 votes, while the Congress candidate, Hari Datt Sharma, managed to receive 4,872 votes.
During the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Nitin Tyagi of AAP emerged victorious with 58,229 votes. B.B. Tyagi from BJP followed closely with 53,383 votes, whereas Dr. Ashok Kumar Walia of Congress received 23,627 votes.
Laxmi Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status
Delhi Election Results 2025: Vote Counting began at 8 AM
Vote counting for the Delhi Assembly elections began at 8 AM today. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeks a third consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to regain power after over two decades. Exit polls released on Wednesday have largely predicted a BJP edge, but AAP leaders have dismissed these projections, pointing to past elections where pollsters underestimated their performance.
