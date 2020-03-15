Live: BJP issues whip, asks MLAs to be present during MP Assembly session on March 16

15 March 2020, 12:15 PM Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police

15 March 2020, 12:14 PM National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah says he has asked political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to unite to bring back all detainees lodged in jails outside UT.

15 March 2020, 12:01 PM Mumbai Police issues order prohibiting tour involving group of people traveling together.

As a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus, Mumbai Police has issued an order prohibiting conduct of any kind of tour involving group of people traveling together to a foreign or domestic destination organised by private tour operators or otherwise using powers u/s 144 Cr. PC. The order shall remain in force from 00.01 hrs of 15/03/2020 to 24.00 hrs of 31/03/2020.

However, should anyone, including private tour operators, need to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police,Greater Mumbai. Thanks DCP Pranay Ashok

15 March 2020, 11:44 AM J&K: Amit Shah is chairing a meeting with a delegation of Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, at the Ministry of Home Affairs. Home Secretary AK Bhalla and other senior officers present.

15 March 2020, 11:11 AM Armed with 22 charges against the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party announces to hold demonstrations and rallies on the 22nd of every month in the state. The protests and rallies will be held at tehsil level and will be led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs, MPs and other senior leaders.

15 March 2020, 10:51 AM Chhattisgarh: Two naxals couple, carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on their heads, surrendered before Rajnandgaon Police.

15 March 2020, 10:51 AM Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress MLAs who were lodged in a resort in Jaipur, left for Bhopal today. MP Governor Lalji Tandon has directed that a floor test be held in the assembly on March 16.

15 March 2020, 10:49 AM The 236 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Iran and came to India today, were brought to Jaisalmer. They are being quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre at the city.