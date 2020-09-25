Live: Bihar assembly election 2020 to be held in three phases from October 28, counting of votes on November 10

25 September 2020, 13:16 PM
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
First Phase election date: October 28
Second Phase election date: November 3
Third Phase election date: November 7
Counting on: November 10
25 September 2020, 13:13 PM
Bihar Assembly elections to begin from October 28, counting on November 10: ECI
25 September 2020, 13:12 PM
Bihar Assembly election 2020 details:
First phase: 71 assembly constituency, 31,000 polling station
Second phase: 94 assembly constituency, 42,000 polling station
Third phase: 78 assembly constituency, 33.5 thousand polling station
25 September 2020, 13:08 PM
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 shall be conducted in three phases: CEC Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 13:06 PM
The social media platforms are expected to make adequate arrangements to safeguard against misuse of their platforms & set up strict protocols to handle such issues as and when they arise, says CEC Sunil Arora.
25 September 2020, 13:05 PM
The number of security forces have been increased for Bihar assembly elections 2020: CEC
25 September 2020, 13:03 PM
We hope that the voter turn out will be more than the previous election: CEC Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 13:01 PM
As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines: CEC Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 13:01 PM
Anybody trying to use social media to spread communal violence will be charged strictly under the law: CEC Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 12:55 PM
16.6 lakh migrants of Bihar will be able to cast their votes: CEC Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 12:52 PM
The polling time has been increased by one hour and will be held from 7am to 6pm in Bihar Assembly Elections: CEC Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 12:51 PM
COVID-19 patient can cast their votes in the last hour: CEC Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 12:51 PM
Nomination forms can be filled online: CEC Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 12:48 PM
About 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh (pairs of) hand gloves arranged. For voters specifically, 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves arranged: CEC Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 12:48 PM
The term of assembly in the state of Bihar is due to expire on 29th November, 2020. Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 members, of whom 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs: CEC Arora
25 September 2020, 12:46 PM
Bihar Election is going to be the biggest election in COVID-19 times: Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 12:45 PM
More than 7L units sanitizers arranged for Bihar Assembly elections: Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora
25 September 2020, 12:43 PM
“Today, we are here to announce the elections of one of the largest states of India, Bihar. If you see, the relative statistics, this is the biggest election in the world amid Covid times,” the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora said.
25 September 2020, 12:35 PM
Bihar Assembly election 2020 will be first such election held amid COVID-19 pandemic: EC
25 September 2020, 12:25 PM
Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal leader joins farmers in protest against the farm bills.
25 September 2020, 11:50 AM
All BJP Karyakartas should reach out to the farmers on the ground and inform them in very simplified language about the importance and intricacies of the new farm reforms, how these will empower them. Our ground connect will bust the propaganda being spread in the virtual world: PM Modi
25 September 2020, 11:48 AM
New labour reforms will transform the lives of our labour force. So far, only 30% of the workers had the coverage of minimum wage guarantee. Now, it will expand to all workers in the unorganised sector: PM Modi
25 September 2020, 11:47 AM
You will be surprised to know that there existed about 10,000 slabs of minimum wages for various sectors. After a lot of efforts, these have been reduced to 200 slabs: PM Modi
25 September 2020, 11:45 AM
In last few years, NDA govt made full efforts to connect farmers with banks. Over Rs 1 lakh crores transferred to over 10 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Our effort was to provide KISAN credit cards to more & more farmers so they can avail loans easily: PM Modi
25 September 2020, 11:28 AM
The contribution of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya ji to make India better as a country and society has inspired generations. The path he has shown to every BJP worker instils confidence in us: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebrations of Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana
25 September 2020, 11:26 AM
PM Narendra Modi takes part in the celebrations of Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana on the occasion of his birth anniversary, via video conferencing.
25 September 2020, 10:35 AM
Police deployed in the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to check activities amid the ongoing nationwide protest called by farmers.
25 September 2020, 10:34 AM
The government has made our 'anndaata' a puppet through its 'fund daata'. FarmBills are anti-farmer and have left them dejected. Government had said that they'll double farmers' income by 2022 but these Bills will make them poorer. Agriculture sector has been corporatised: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD
25 September 2020, 10:24 AM
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO)
25 September 2020, 09:35 AM
Punjab: Police personnel deployed in Amritsar city in the wake of farmers protest today, against Farm Bills passed in the Parliament.
25 September 2020, 09:23 AM
Election Commission likely to announce Bihar Assembly election 2020 dates today. (Read here)
25 September 2020, 08:47 AM
India climbs another historic peak of more than 13 lakh tests. More than 13.80 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.
25 September 2020, 07:38 AM
13 pairs of trains have been short-terminated as a precautionary measure against the protests over the agriculture bills. We are avoiding train routes to Punjab: BS Gill, Ambala Railway Station Director, Haryana
25 September 2020, 07:37 AM
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the state police to put up posters of the accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings in the state, as part of 'Operation Durachari'. (ANI input)
25 September 2020, 07:24 AM
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the FarmBills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.
