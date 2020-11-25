LIVE: Cyclone Nivar may make landfall after 2 AM on November 26, says NDRF DG SN Pradhan

New Delhi: Cyclone Nivar which is currently a 'severe' cyclonic storm is likely to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours. The storm currently lays centered 370km south-south east of Chennai coast over southwest Bay of Bengal

It will likely cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during November 25 late evening, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin at 9 pm on Tuesday.

It is expected to make landfall off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast during late evening of November 25, somewhere between Karaikal and Mamallapuram areas around Puducherry.

Heavy rainfall is predicted for north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu. The wind speeds are likely to reach 120-130kmph and could go upto 145kmph.

