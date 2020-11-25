LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to cross TN, Puducherry coasts during mid-night, landfall likely in wee hours of Nov 26, says IMD

25 November 2020, 21:16 PM IMD: Nivar centered over southwest Bay Of Bengal about 95 km east-southeast of Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) and 100 km east-southeast of Puducherry. To cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts b/w Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of November 25.

25 November 2020, 20:02 PM The Joint CSIR- UGC NET Examination scheduled for November 26 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has been postponed due to Cyclone Nivar.

25 November 2020, 19:26 PM Meanwhile, the civic authorities in Tamil Nadu have removed banners and hoardings in several districts including Chennai and Vellore expecting squally winds. Police personnel have also placed barricades in arterial roads and important intersections in coastal districts to bar movement of vehicles and the government appealed to the people to stay indoors.



25 November 2020, 19:25 PM A Tamil Nadu senior official said that the number of people in relief centres has increased to 1,21,152. According to the government, these people have been housed in shelters at Ariyalur, Chengelpet, Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, and Villupuram districts.

25 November 2020, 19:21 PM After Tamil Nadu, the Puducherry govt has declared November 26 as a public holiday. The territorial administration declared a public holiday for all departments and educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions in view of Cyclone Nivar.



25 November 2020, 19:10 PM NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan: Cyclone Nivar may make landfall after 2 am on November 26. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry.

25 November 2020, 18:53 PM The Severe Cyclonic Storm Nivar has further intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

25 November 2020, 18:07 PM Aircraft operations at Chennai Airport will remain suspended from till 7 am November 26 due to Cyclone Nivar.

25 November 2020, 16:35 PM Strong winds blow in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Nivar between Karaikal and Mamallapuram:

25 November 2020, 16:31 PM According to IMD:

25 November 2020, 15:23 PM Damage expected over Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvallaur districts of Tamilnadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh: Ø Damage to thatched houses/ huts with the possibility of rooftops being blown off and unattached metal sheets may fly. Ø Damage to power and communication lines. Ø Damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes. Ø Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of trees. Severe damage to banana and papaya trees, horticulture and crops & orchards. Large dead limbs blown from trees. Ø Major damage to coastal crops. Damage to embankments/ salt pans.

25 November 2020, 15:22 PM Damage expected over Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram & Chengalpattu districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal & Puducherry: Ø Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to old pucca houses. Potential threat from flying objects. Ø Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles. Ø Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes. Disruption of railways, overhead powerlines and signalling systems. Ø Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango. Ø Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings. Ø Visibility severely affected.

25 November 2020, 15:20 PM IMD: Under the influence of Severe Cyclonic Storm ''NIVAR'', fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm over coastal & north interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 25th & 26th & southeast Telangana on 26th November. Under the influence of Severe Cyclonic Storm ''NIVAR'',

25 November 2020, 14:47 PM INDIAN COAST GUARD PREPAREDNESS FOR CYCLONE ‘NIVAR’:



• 15 DISASTER RELIEF TEAM READY FOR ASSISTING STATE/DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION



• CONTINUOUS LIAISON BEING MAINTAINED WITH DEPARTMENT OF FISHERIES FOR ENSURING SAFETY OF ALL FISHING BOATS/FISHERMEN



• ALL FISHING BOATS AT SEA BEING ADVISED BY SHIPS TO RETURN TO HARBOUR



• PORT AUTHORITIES ADVISED FOR SAFETY OF SHIPS AT ANCHORAGE

25 November 2020, 14:46 PM INDIAN COAST GUARD PREPAREDNESS FOR CYCLONE ‘NIVAR’:



• FOUR OPVs (SUJAY, SHAUNAK, SHAURYA AND SHAUNAK) DEPLOYED AT SEA IN DISASTER RELIEF CONFIGURATION FOR ASSISTANCE TO FISHERMEN/MERCHANT SHIPS AT SEA



• TWO HELICOPTERS STANDBY FOR IMMEDIATE LAUNCH POST LANDFALL FOR RESUCE AND RELIEF EFFORTS



• THREE DORNIER AIRCRAFT STANDBY AT VISAKHAPATNAM FOR LAUNCH POST LANDFALL FOR SURVEILLANCE, DAMAGE ASSESSMENT AND RELIEF



25 November 2020, 14:36 PM Indian Army has increased the number of teams due to the onset of Cyclone Nivar. Eight teams are being placed each at Chennai and Puducherry and 6 teams are placed at Trichy.

25 November 2020, 13:32 PM Tamil Nadu CM announces public holiday for 13 districts on Thursday - Chennai, Cuddalore, thanjavur, kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Cuddalore.

25 November 2020, 10:46 AM Ahead of Cyclone Nivar making a landfall in Tamil Nadu heavy rains lash Chennai. Water logging reported from some parts of the city of Chennai.

25 November 2020, 09:27 AM IMD bulletin on Cyclone NIVAR: It is very likely to most west-northwestwards for next 06 hours and northwestwards thereafter. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during the night of November 25, 2020 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.