Live | Delhi Elections 2025: BJP To Launch 'Sankalp Patra' Today To Counter Congress, AAP

Delhi Elections 2025 Live: The national capital is set to go to polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

In the Assembly elections, Delhi is set to witness a three-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with all parties going out all guns blazing against each other in the race to the CM's chair.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, boosting its 'performance' in education and the health sector. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, and BJP secured eight seats.

On Thursday, the BJP named nine more candidates for the elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly, fielding Shikha Rai and Anil Vashishth against from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively. While Rai is pitted against Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vashishth will battle it out against Gopal Rai, also a minister in the AAP government.

With its latest and the fourth list, the BJP has named 68 candidates. Soon after the BJP announced the nine names, its ally JD(U) declared Shailendra Kumar as its candidate from the Burari constituency. In the 2020 polls, the JD(U) contested two seats -- Burari and Sangam Vihar -- in alliance with the BJP.

BJP sources said the other seat -- Deoli (reserved) -- where the BJP has not announced a candidate may likely go to NDA ally Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The party was given the Seemapuri seat in the previous Assembly poll.

