Live | Delhi Elections 2025: BJP To Launch 'Sankalp Patra' Today To Counter Congress, AAP
Delhi Polls 2025 LIVE: In the Assembly elections, Delhi is set to witness a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress, and the ruling AAP, with all parties going out all guns blazing against each other in the race to the CM's chair.
Trending Photos
Delhi Elections 2025 Live: The national capital is set to go to polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.
In the Assembly elections, Delhi is set to witness a three-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with all parties going out all guns blazing against each other in the race to the CM's chair.
The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, boosting its 'performance' in education and the health sector. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, and BJP secured eight seats.
On Thursday, the BJP named nine more candidates for the elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly, fielding Shikha Rai and Anil Vashishth against from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively. While Rai is pitted against Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vashishth will battle it out against Gopal Rai, also a minister in the AAP government.
With its latest and the fourth list, the BJP has named 68 candidates. Soon after the BJP announced the nine names, its ally JD(U) declared Shailendra Kumar as its candidate from the Burari constituency. In the 2020 polls, the JD(U) contested two seats -- Burari and Sangam Vihar -- in alliance with the BJP.
BJP sources said the other seat -- Deoli (reserved) -- where the BJP has not announced a candidate may likely go to NDA ally Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The party was given the Seemapuri seat in the previous Assembly poll.
Stay tuned to ZEE News for all the Live Updates on Delhi Assembly Elections
Delhi Polls 2025 LIVE: AAP Holds Protests In Delhi Over BJP Leader's 'Insulting' Purvanchali Community
Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party staged protests here on Wednesday, accusing the BJP of disrespecting the Purvanchali community following comments of the saffron party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeting a leader of the ruling party in Delhi.
Party workers along with members of the Purvanchali community held demonstrations in all 70 Assembly segments of Delhi, raising slogans and burning effigies to express their anger. They also demanded an apology from the BJP.
In a heated discussion during a news channel debate on Wednesday, Poonawalla played on AAP MLA Rituraj Jha's surname to take a jibe at him, a remark slammed as abusive by Delhi's ruling party. His swipe had come after Jha played with the BJP spokesperson's surname to take a dig at him. The BJP leader has insisted that he never abused anyone and accused the AAP of spreading "lies" and his character assassination.
Jha said, "Shehzad Poonawalla's abusive remarks targeted me because I belong to the Maithili-Brahmin community of Purvanchal. This is part of the BJP's habit of disrespecting the community."
Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Live: BJP to launch 'Sankalp Patra' Today
BJP National President JP Nadda will launch party's manifesto "Sankalp Patra Part - I" for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on Friday at 2 PM at party's State Office. Earlier, BJP on Thursday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the polls, thus declaring 68 of the 70 names, leaving two seats for its allies.
Party has allocated two seats to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). While JD(U) will contest from the Burari seat, LJP will fight the poll from the Deoli assembly seat.
Notably, JD(U) has announced Shailendra Kumar as its candidate from Burari, the LJP (RV) is likely to field a candidate from Deoli. Both the JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas), with a stronghold in Bihar that goes to polls this year, are key partners in the BJP-NDA.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.