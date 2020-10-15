LIVE: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Pune; waterlogging in several areas

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (October 12,2020) issued a rainfall and strong wind warning over Maharashtra for the next 48 hours. The IMD predicted that winds reaching upto 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph is very likely to prevail around the system centre and over Madhya Maharashtra during the next 12 hours.

According to the weather department, the well marked low pressure area over south central Maharashtra and neighbourhood has moved westwards and lies over south central Maharashtra and adjoining south Konkan.

It further stated, "Due to well-marked low pressure area over Maharashtra, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places would occur over Konkan and Goa and adjoining Ghats of Maharashtra and heavy falls at isolated places over coastal south Gujarat today.

