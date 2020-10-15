LIVE: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Pune; waterlogging in several areas

15 October 2020, 11:19 AM
IMD update on rains in Mumbai:
Nowcast: As per latest satellite and radar observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and intense spell of rainfall (2-3 cm/hr) during next 3 -4 hrs. Possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40kmph.
— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 15, 2020
15 October 2020, 11:14 AM
The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into East-central Arabian sea along and off south Maharashtra-Goa coast during October 13-15 and Gujarat-Maharashtra coast on October 16 and 17.
15 October 2020, 11:11 AM
"There is an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16," said an IMD official.
15 October 2020, 11:10 AM
Heavy rains lashes parts of Maharashtra and is likely to continue for the next few days until October 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for the entire North Konkan area, including Mumbai, Pune and Thane.