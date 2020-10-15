हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Pune; waterlogging in several areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a rainfall and strong wind warning over Maharashtra for the next 48 hours. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 15, 2020 - 11:19
Comments |
File photo

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (October 12,2020) issued a rainfall and strong wind warning over Maharashtra for the next 48 hours. The IMD predicted that winds reaching upto 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph is very likely to prevail around the system centre and over Madhya Maharashtra during the next 12 hours.

According to the weather department, the well marked low pressure area over south central Maharashtra and neighbourhood has moved westwards and lies over south central Maharashtra and adjoining south Konkan.

It further stated, "Due to well-marked low pressure area over Maharashtra, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places would occur over Konkan and Goa and adjoining Ghats of Maharashtra and heavy falls at isolated places over coastal south Gujarat today.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates on Maharashtra rains:

15 October 2020, 11:19 AM

IMD update on rains in Mumbai:

15 October 2020, 11:14 AM

The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into East-central Arabian sea along and off south Maharashtra-Goa coast during October 13-15 and Gujarat-Maharashtra coast on October 16 and 17.

15 October 2020, 11:11 AM

"There is an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16," said an IMD official.

15 October 2020, 11:10 AM

Heavy rains lashes parts of Maharashtra and is likely to continue for the next few days until October 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for the entire North Konkan area, including Mumbai, Pune and Thane.

