LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with DMs of 10 states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a meeting with the District Magistrates (DM) of 10 states on Thursday (May 20) to review COVID-19 situation. The DMs of 10 states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Kerala and Haryana will attend the meet.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pinarayi Vijayan will take oath as the Kerala Chief Minister today. This is his second straight term.

The Calcutta High Court will hear the Narada sting case today. The bail plea of the four arrested TMC leaders will be heard today. While the case related to the transfer of case to another state has yet to be heard by the court.

