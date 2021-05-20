हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with DMs of 10 states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a meeting with the District Magistrates (DM) of 10 states on Thursday (May 20) to review COVID-19 situation. The DMs of 10 states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Kerala and Haryana will attend the meet. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 20, 2021 - 10:42
Comments |

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pinarayi Vijayan will take oath as the Kerala Chief Minister today. This is his second straight term. 

The Calcutta High Court will hear the Narada sting case today. The bail plea of the four arrested TMC leaders will be heard today. While the case related to the transfer of case to another state has yet to be heard by the court.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

20 May 2021, 10:42 AM

Mumbai police recovered 22 dead bodies till now and 22 separate ADRs are registered by Yellow Gate police station. Four of these bodies were handed over to the relatives/family members after all due formalities: Mumbai Police (ANI input)

20 May 2021, 10:16 AM

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting with directors of IITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs today on COVID19 management, online learning and latest status of implementation of the NEP 2020 (ANI input)

20 May 2021, 09:55 AM

Fungal infection Mucormycosis is declared as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897: Govt of Telangana

20 May 2021, 09:52 AM

India reports 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases, 3,69,077 discharges and 3,874 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,57,72,400

Total discharges: 2,23,55,440

Death toll: 2,87,122

Active cases: 31,29,878

Total vaccination: 18,70,09,792

20 May 2021, 09:51 AM

188 survivors & 37 Brave Nature Victims recovered so far. INS Kolkata disembarking survivors/BNVs at Mumbai. INS Kochi rejoins SAR efforts IndianNavy ships & aircraft continue to search for the missing crew members: Indian Navy Spokesperson 

20 May 2021, 09:49 AM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will participate in a meeting called by PM Modi today. Chief Secretary, Health Secretary along with DM's of nine districts will also be participating in the meeting virtually. (ANI input) 

