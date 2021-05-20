LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with DMs of 10 states

20 May 2021, 10:42 AM
Mumbai police recovered 22 dead bodies till now and 22 separate ADRs are registered by Yellow Gate police station. Four of these bodies were handed over to the relatives/family members after all due formalities: Mumbai Police (ANI input)
20 May 2021, 10:16 AM
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting with directors of IITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs today on COVID19 management, online learning and latest status of implementation of the NEP 2020 (ANI input)
20 May 2021, 09:55 AM
Fungal infection Mucormycosis is declared as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897: Govt of Telangana
20 May 2021, 09:52 AM
India reports 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases, 3,69,077 discharges and 3,874 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 2,57,72,400
Total discharges: 2,23,55,440
Death toll: 2,87,122
Active cases: 31,29,878
Total vaccination: 18,70,09,792
20 May 2021, 09:51 AM
188 survivors & 37 Brave Nature Victims recovered so far. INS Kolkata disembarking survivors/BNVs at Mumbai. INS Kochi rejoins SAR efforts IndianNavy ships & aircraft continue to search for the missing crew members: Indian Navy Spokesperson
20 May 2021, 09:49 AM
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will participate in a meeting called by PM Modi today. Chief Secretary, Health Secretary along with DM's of nine districts will also be participating in the meeting virtually. (ANI input)