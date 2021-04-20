हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee to hold election rallies, roadshows amid COVID-19 curbs in West Bengal today

BJP National President JP Nadda, Leader Smriti Irani and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to hold multiple rallies and roadshows in poll-bound areas of West Bengal today (April 20). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - 07:19
Comments |

New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda, Leader Smriti Irani and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to hold multiple rallies and roadshows in poll-bound areas of West Bengal today (April 20). 

The national capital went into a six-day lockdown on Monday (April 19) amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the city. After the Chief Minister’s announcement hundreds of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and Sarai Kale Khan in the evening to board the buses for their native places breaching all the COVID-19 protocols in place.

On the other hand, the Allahabad High Court also ordered the state government to impose lockdown across five cities of Uttar Pradesh in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

The five cities are Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. The restrictions will remain in place till April 26.

However, hours after the Allahabad High Court ordered lockdown-like curbs, the state government said that it will not impose a complete lockdown, adding that the administration will impose strict restrictions in the cities and will submit its reply on the court’s observations.

Night curfew for two weeks will be imposed in Kerala amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. "Restriction on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9pm and 5 am shall come into force from 9 pm of April 20. No gatherings of any kind shall be permitted between 9 pm and 5 am. Essential services (medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper, media etc), goods transportation and public transportation are exempted from the night restriction," said the government order. 

In other developments, Britain, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to India, imposed strictest travel curbs. While addressing the media, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that effective from 0300 GMT on Friday, India was being added to Britain's "red list" of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals.

Live TV

20 April 2021, 07:15 AM

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA: Amid a surge in COVID cases (in India), travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel.

20 April 2021, 07:14 AM

Madhya Pradesh: "We get complaints of black marketing (of Remdesivir injections). Two people who were caught yesterday, have been charged under NSA. Be it hospitals or shopkeepers, anyone involved in black marketing, will be booked under NSA," said Manish Singh, Indore DM.

20 April 2021, 07:13 AM

Kerela COVID-19 situation: "We've storage of 501 metric tons of medical oxygen whereas demand is only 74.25 metric tonnes. In the last few days, oxygen consumption has gone up from 66 to 75 metric tons, it's worrying but we're well-equipped for any eventuality," said Nodal Officer for oxygen supply in Kerala.

"Due to oxygen monitoring since March 2020, we were able to have enough oxygen and ensure that we supply even if there's an increase (in COVID cases)," R Venugopal added.

20 April 2021, 07:12 AM

Chhattisgarh: "We recovered bodies of two youths at Milampalli village in Sukma district, who were killed by Naxals. In a note recovered from near their bodies, Naxals alleged that the two boys were (police) informants," said K L Dhruv, Sukma SP.

20 April 2021, 07:11 AM

Andhra Pradesh: Total 6,568 beds (government & private hospitals) in district, with 1022 ICU beds, 2650 non-ICU oxygen beds & 710 ventilators. We've production capacity of one & a half times more than required oxygen, announces State Tourism Minister at COVID review meeting in Visakhapatnam.

20 April 2021, 07:10 AM

Madhya Pradesh: No permission will be given for weddings as there's a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. People are requested to postpone their weddings and stay home till April 30. This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals' capacity is full now, announces Manish Singh, Indore DM. 

20 April 2021, 07:09 AM

Amid one-week lockdown in Delhi, migrants gather at Ghaziabad border to return home by walk.

