LIVE: JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee to hold election rallies, roadshows amid COVID-19 curbs in West Bengal today

New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda, Leader Smriti Irani and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to hold multiple rallies and roadshows in poll-bound areas of West Bengal today (April 20).

The national capital went into a six-day lockdown on Monday (April 19) amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the city. After the Chief Minister’s announcement hundreds of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and Sarai Kale Khan in the evening to board the buses for their native places breaching all the COVID-19 protocols in place.

On the other hand, the Allahabad High Court also ordered the state government to impose lockdown across five cities of Uttar Pradesh in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

The five cities are Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. The restrictions will remain in place till April 26.

However, hours after the Allahabad High Court ordered lockdown-like curbs, the state government said that it will not impose a complete lockdown, adding that the administration will impose strict restrictions in the cities and will submit its reply on the court’s observations.

Night curfew for two weeks will be imposed in Kerala amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. "Restriction on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9pm and 5 am shall come into force from 9 pm of April 20. No gatherings of any kind shall be permitted between 9 pm and 5 am. Essential services (medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper, media etc), goods transportation and public transportation are exempted from the night restriction," said the government order.

In other developments, Britain, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to India, imposed strictest travel curbs. While addressing the media, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that effective from 0300 GMT on Friday, India was being added to Britain's "red list" of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals.

