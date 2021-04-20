LIVE: JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee to hold election rallies, roadshows amid COVID-19 curbs in West Bengal today

20 April 2021, 07:15 AM
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA: Amid a surge in COVID cases (in India), travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel.
20 April 2021, 07:14 AM
Madhya Pradesh: "We get complaints of black marketing (of Remdesivir injections). Two people who were caught yesterday, have been charged under NSA. Be it hospitals or shopkeepers, anyone involved in black marketing, will be booked under NSA," said Manish Singh, Indore DM.
20 April 2021, 07:13 AM
Kerela COVID-19 situation: "We've storage of 501 metric tons of medical oxygen whereas demand is only 74.25 metric tonnes. In the last few days, oxygen consumption has gone up from 66 to 75 metric tons, it's worrying but we're well-equipped for any eventuality," said Nodal Officer for oxygen supply in Kerala.
"Due to oxygen monitoring since March 2020, we were able to have enough oxygen and ensure that we supply even if there's an increase (in COVID cases)," R Venugopal added.
20 April 2021, 07:12 AM
Chhattisgarh: "We recovered bodies of two youths at Milampalli village in Sukma district, who were killed by Naxals. In a note recovered from near their bodies, Naxals alleged that the two boys were (police) informants," said K L Dhruv, Sukma SP.
20 April 2021, 07:11 AM
Andhra Pradesh: Total 6,568 beds (government & private hospitals) in district, with 1022 ICU beds, 2650 non-ICU oxygen beds & 710 ventilators. We've production capacity of one & a half times more than required oxygen, announces State Tourism Minister at COVID review meeting in Visakhapatnam.
20 April 2021, 07:10 AM
Madhya Pradesh: No permission will be given for weddings as there's a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. People are requested to postpone their weddings and stay home till April 30. This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals' capacity is full now, announces Manish Singh, Indore DM.
20 April 2021, 07:09 AM
Amid one-week lockdown in Delhi, migrants gather at Ghaziabad border to return home by walk.
"There's no work for us, & no landlord or govt will help us during lockdown.That's why we're leaving. If there's further lockdown,we won't be able to survive," says a migrant pic.twitter.com/gg5C6IxCgu
