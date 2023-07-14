Live Updates | ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 Mission To Launch Today

The moon awaits Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan 3 which is all set to take off from Sriharikota spaceport this afternoon in what can be termed as one of its most daring journeys. If the mission succeeds, it will put India in the elite club of nations that have achieved a soft landing on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 is being carried by the mighty 'Fat Boy' LVM3-M4 rocket with a target of touchdown on the moon by late August. The rocket is set to blast off from the second launch pad at 2.35 pm today. The 25.30-hour countdown for the launch of the country's third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 has already underway at the Sriharikota spaceport.

Chandrayaan-2 missed its mark in 2019 as instead of a soft landing, it crash-landed on the surface. The image of a tearful then ISRO chief K Sivan being comforted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was there to witness the historic feat, still haunts many. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre is buzzing with excitement, as scientists work tirelessly to master the skill of soft-landing on the moon. If they succeed, India will be the fourth contry to join the exclusive club of the United States, China and the former Soviet Union, who have accomplished this feat before.

