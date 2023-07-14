Live Updates | ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 Mission To Launch Today
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: The mighty 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 rocket will carry Chandrayaan-3 from this spaceport on July 14. The rocket is set to blast off from the second launch pad at 2.35 pm on Thursday from Sriharikota spaceport
The moon awaits Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan 3 which is all set to take off from Sriharikota spaceport this afternoon in what can be termed as one of its most daring journeys. If the mission succeeds, it will put India in the elite club of nations that have achieved a soft landing on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 is being carried by the mighty 'Fat Boy' LVM3-M4 rocket with a target of touchdown on the moon by late August. The rocket is set to blast off from the second launch pad at 2.35 pm today. The 25.30-hour countdown for the launch of the country's third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 has already underway at the Sriharikota spaceport.
Chandrayaan-2 missed its mark in 2019 as instead of a soft landing, it crash-landed on the surface. The image of a tearful then ISRO chief K Sivan being comforted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was there to witness the historic feat, still haunts many. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre is buzzing with excitement, as scientists work tirelessly to master the skill of soft-landing on the moon. If they succeed, India will be the fourth contry to join the exclusive club of the United States, China and the former Soviet Union, who have accomplished this feat before.
Stay tuned to Zee News English for all the latest updates on Chandrayaan 3 Launch
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: ISRO Successfully Completes Rehearsal
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday completed the 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live: ISRO Chasing Soft Landing Feat
This will be Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019.
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: India To Join Elite Club Of Nations
Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the moon’s surface and demonstrate its ability for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. The United States, China and the former Soviet Union have achieved the feat before.
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live: Countdown Began On Thursday
The 25.30 hour countdown for the launch of the country's third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 commenced on Thursday at the Sriharikota spaceport
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: ISRO Team Visits Tirupathi Templs
A day ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, a team of ISRO scientists on Thursday visited and offered prayers at Tirupathi Venkatachalapathy Temple in Andhra Pradesh with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3.
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live : Ex-ISRO Scientist Calls It A Game Changer
Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who has been instrumental in the country’s space sector innovation said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is going to be successful and a game-changer event for India.