Live | Kerala Lottery Result 13-06-2023 Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-369 TUESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Shortly- Check Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TUESDAY 13-06-2023 Live: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "STHREE SAKTHI". Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "STHREE SAKTHI" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday Live Updates: The lottery department announces the "STHREE SAKTHI SS-369" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 6, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-369" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-369, 13 June 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-369 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-369 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Live 13 June: Sthree Sakthi SS 369 Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS 369 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Sthree Sakthi SS 369 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.