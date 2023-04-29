Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 29-04-2023: Karunya KR-599 Lucky Draw Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 29-04-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Karunya. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Karunya lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Karunya lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. Karunya lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Kerala Lottery Results (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "Karunya KR 599 Result" on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, April 29, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Karunya KR.599 will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 lakhs.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-599 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-599 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 1000
- 7th Prize: Rs. 500
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Results Today
If the prize money is less than Rs. 5000, winners of the Kerala Today Lottery can pick up their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office with identification if the amount is more than Rs. 5000. The agent's commission in the Kerala lottery is 10%, while the tax deduction is 30% of the total. Visit the pages for additional information about Kerala Lottery Prize Claims and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures. By using the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new tool introduced by the Kerala Lotteries Department, you may confirm the validity of your lottery ticket.