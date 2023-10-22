LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 22.10.2023 (OUT): AKSHAYA AK-622 Sunday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 22-10-2023 Live: The Kerala lottery department will announce the "KARUNYA KR-622" Kerala Lottery Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, October 22, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-622" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA KR-622 outcome from October 22, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-622 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 22-10-2023 Oct: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-622 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: ​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: ​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: ​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: ​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: ​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: ​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 22-10-2023 OCTOBER TODAY: KARUNYA KR-622 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)