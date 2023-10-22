LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 22.10.2023 (OUT): AKSHAYA AK-622 Sunday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SUNDAY 22-10-2023 LIVE: AKSHAYA AK lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Sunday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "AKSHAYA AK" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "AKSHAYA AK" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'AKSHAYA AK-622' lucky draw.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 22-10-2023 Live: The Kerala lottery department will announce the "KARUNYA KR-622" Kerala Lottery Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, October 22, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-622" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA KR-622 outcome from October 22, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-622 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 22-10-2023 Oct: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-622 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 22-10-2023 OCTOBER TODAY: KARUNYA KR-622 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023
Live | AKSHAYA AK-622 Sunday Kerala Lottery Result: Types Of Lotteries
The week is filled with excitement in Kerala with seven daily lotteries, namely the Akshaya Lottery on Sunday, the Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday.
AKSHAYA AK-622 Sunday Kerala Lottery Result | LIve Updates: Place Of The Draw
The draw for the Akshaya lottery ticket result for today, 22-10-2023, is set to take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. For those anticipating the results of draw AK-622, stay tuned to this page for the live update of Kerala Lottery Akshaya Results today.
AKSHAYA AK-622 Sunday Kerala Lottery Result Live: Bhagyamithra Lottery
In response to recent developments, the government has temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new Monthly Lottery scheme called the Bhagyamithra Lottery. Stay tuned for the live updates of Kerala lottery results, available at 2.55 pm on our website Zee News English, with the official result being posted at 4 pm.
AKSHAYA AK-622 Sunday Kerala Lottery Result | Live: Time And Date Of The Draw
The draw for the Kerala Lottery Result Today for Akshaya AK 622 is scheduled for today. The Winning Number can be checked after 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The results for Kerala Lotteries on 22nd October 2023 will be announced shortly, with the live broadcast for Akshaya AK 622 starting at 2.55 pm and the official results being published at 4 pm.