Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-599 SUPER SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 14-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of AKSHAYA AK-599 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-599" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 14, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-599" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 lakhs.
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-599 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
KARUNYA KR-601 Saturday Results: Check Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: 1st Prize Ticket No KY 617055
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KO 401056
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KN 549925 KO 628481 KP 369832 KR 685968 KS 213558 KT 402773 KU 663733 KV 779970 KW 284499 KX 447652 KY 946250 KZ 676821
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 617055 KO 617055 KP 617055 KR 617055 KS 617055 KT 617055 KU 617055 KV 617055 KW 617055 KX 617055 KZ 617055
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1109 1156 2380 3036 3045 3500 4053 4536 5241 5571 5711 6819 7157 7639 7669 7962 9090 9400
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0862 2186 2951 3042 3510 4462 6103 7923 8154 9407
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1799 2769 3214 3265 3461 3689 4084 5953 7205 7621 7867 8097 9025 9575
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0191 0539 0595 0829 0859 0893 1022 1317 1438 1517 1792 1838 1851 2399 2499 2511 2556 2811 2874 3071 3343 3409 3430 3451 3608 3716 3804 3902 4134 4349 4439 4442 4458 4532 4558 4911 4912 5023 5081 5406 5433 5488 5621 5715 5776 5859 5974 6219 6329 6440 6454 6522 6709 6712 6745 6782 6860 6970 7225 7296 7358 7575 7684 7737 7790 7888 7997 8022 8204 8525 8706 8876 8935 9100 9102 9162 9225 9307 9595 9774
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1666 0276 6356 6713 1244 1942 9557 5053 0736 5901 6975 7144 4739 1672 8381 9440 7644 1894 1347 7008 5639 9462 7348 5897 7780 2706 7712 0902 6543 6184 0808 2448 0558 0143 5085 4054 9690 7020 3740 3965 5727 2212 6726 4944 6794 1725 5650 1044 7211 2473 1237 4282 6438 0875 5247 2255 7976 0381 7730 4971 2733 8247 8226 7459 1520 2098 6191 7572 3748 5469 0210 1975 7092 2486 7477 5409 3002 5598 3779 5309 7456 6430 8003 4000 1325 8808
In addition to the consolation prize, the Akshaya lottery ticket offers nine prizes. The winner of the first prize received 70 lakh rupees, and the runners-up and third-place finishers each received awards of 5 lakh and 1 lakh rupees (one prize in each series). The prize winners received a total of 253826 awards. A 10% deduction will be made from the first- through third-place awards, and the remaining money will be distributed to the agents (who sell the winning tickets).