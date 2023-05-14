topStoriesenglish2607678
Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-599 SUPER SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 14-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of AKSHAYA AK-599 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-599 SUPER SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-599" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 14, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-599" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 14 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-599 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-599 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

14 May 2023
09:40 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

09:39 AM

KARUNYA KR-601 Saturday Results: Check Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: 1st Prize Ticket No KY 617055

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KO 401056

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KN 549925 KO 628481 KP 369832 KR 685968 KS 213558 KT 402773 KU  663733 KV 779970 KW 284499 KX 447652 KY 946250 KZ 676821

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 617055 KO 617055 KP 617055 KR 617055 KS 617055 KT 617055 KU  617055 KV 617055 KW 617055 KX 617055 KZ 617055

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1109  1156  2380  3036  3045  3500  4053  4536  5241  5571  5711  6819  7157  7639  7669  7962  9090  9400

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0862  2186  2951  3042  3510  4462  6103  7923  8154  9407

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1799  2769  3214  3265  3461  3689  4084  5953  7205  7621  7867  8097  9025  9575

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0191  0539  0595  0829  0859  0893  1022  1317  1438  1517  1792  1838  1851  2399  2499  2511  2556  2811  2874  3071  3343  3409  3430  3451  3608  3716  3804  3902  4134  4349  4439  4442  4458  4532  4558  4911  4912  5023  5081  5406  5433  5488  5621  5715  5776  5859  5974  6219  6329  6440  6454  6522  6709  6712  6745  6782  6860  6970  7225  7296  7358  7575  7684  7737  7790  7888  7997  8022  8204  8525  8706  8876  8935  9100  9102  9162  9225  9307  9595  9774

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1666  0276  6356  6713  1244  1942  9557  5053  0736  5901  6975  7144  4739  1672  8381  9440  7644  1894  1347  7008  5639  9462  7348  5897  7780  2706  7712  0902  6543  6184  0808  2448  0558  0143  5085  4054  9690  7020  3740  3965  5727  2212  6726  4944  6794  1725  5650  1044  7211  2473  1237  4282  6438  0875  5247  2255  7976  0381  7730  4971  2733  8247  8226  7459  1520  2098  6191  7572  3748  5469  0210  1975  7092  2486  7477  5409  3002  5598  3779  5309  7456  6430  8003  4000  1325  8808

09:37 AM

Kerala State Lotteries Results

In addition to the consolation prize, the Akshaya lottery ticket offers nine prizes. The winner of the first prize received 70 lakh rupees, and the runners-up and third-place finishers each received awards of 5 lakh and 1 lakh rupees (one prize in each series). The prize winners received a total of 253826 awards. A 10% deduction will be made from the first- through third-place awards, and the remaining money will be distributed to the agents (who sell the winning tickets).

