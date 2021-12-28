LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (December 28) visit Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. He will undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has informed that India has reported 6,358 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country's active coronavirus caseload now stands at 75,456.

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates.

Live TV