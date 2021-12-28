LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project today

28 December 2021, 11:08 AM
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya: Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given emergency use authorization approval to COVID-19 vaccines Covovax and Corbevax and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir.
Congratulations India
Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for:
- CORBEVAX vaccine
- COVOVAX vaccine
- Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir
For restricted use in emergency situation. (1/5)
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021
The Nanoparticle Vaccine, COVOVAX, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India. (3/5)
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021
PM @NarendraModi Ji has led the battle against #COVID19 from the front. All these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic.
Our Pharma Industries are asset for the entire world.
सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः
सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः। (5/5)
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021
28 December 2021, 10:22 AM
Maharashtra: School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. "I'm fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions," tweets Gaikwad.
I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I'm fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions.
— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 28, 2021
28 December 2021, 10:19 AM
Madhya Pradesh: India Meteorological Department predicts 'thunderstorm with rain' in Bhopal today, minimum temperature to remain around 11 degrees Celcius.
28 December 2021, 10:16 AM
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold a high-level review meeting today on the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Delhi on Monday had recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent.
Delhi Health Bulletin - 27th December 2021 #delhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/enz9hEGmAX
— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) December 27, 2021
28 December 2021, 10:09 AM
Delhi: Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day.
#WATCH | Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day#Delhi pic.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC
— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021
28 December 2021, 10:07 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (December 28) visit Kanpur and inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. He will undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.
The development works being launched in Kanpur will improve urban infra and boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people. https://t.co/CJuJzx7Rwp
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2021