LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project today

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 - 11:10
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (December 28) visit Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. He will undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. 

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has informed that India has reported 6,358 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country's active coronavirus caseload now stands at 75,456. 

28 December 2021, 11:08 AM

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya: Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given emergency use authorization approval to COVID-19 vaccines Covovax and Corbevax and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir.

28 December 2021, 10:22 AM

Maharashtra: School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. "I'm fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions," tweets Gaikwad.

28 December 2021, 10:19 AM

Madhya Pradesh: India Meteorological Department predicts 'thunderstorm with rain' in Bhopal today, minimum temperature to remain around 11 degrees Celcius.

28 December 2021, 10:16 AM

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold a high-level review meeting today on the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Delhi on Monday had recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent.

28 December 2021, 10:09 AM

Delhi: Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day.

28 December 2021, 10:07 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (December 28) visit Kanpur and inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. He will undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

