MEGHALAYA LOTTERY RESULT LIVE UPDATES

LIVE | Meghalaya Sambad Lottery Result 15-10-2023: Sunday Singham Lucky Draw Result SHORTLY - Complete Winners List

Meghalaya State Lottery SUNDAY Result: The Meghalaya State Lottery is organized by the Government of Meghalaya, delegated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and is covered under item 40 of the Union list of the 7th Schedule to the Constitution of India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The result of Meghalaya Singham SUNDAY lottery will be announced today, at 7:35 pm. The pool prize of the lottery contains Rs 1.4 crore, though there are many terms and conditions applied. 

Meghalaya Singham SUNDAY Lottery Result: 

TO BE SOON

Here's a breakdown of the prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs. 2,00,000 (Total Winners: 52)
2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 (Total Winners: 520)
3rd Prize: Rs. 500 (Total Winners: 1,040)
4th Prize: Rs. 250 (Total Winners: 5,200)
5th Prize: Rs. 125 (Total Winners: 62,400)

The total prize money distributed for this lottery is:

Total Winner's Prize Pool: Rs. 1,04,00,000
Total Agent Prize Pool: Rs. 2,60,000

Draw Schedule The Meghalaya State Lottery conducts daily draws, each with its own unique name.

Here's the schedule for the draws:

SINGHA MONDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Monday)
SINGHA TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Tuesday)
SINGHA WEDNESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Wednesday)
SINGHA THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Thursday)
SINGHA FRIDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Friday)
SINGHA SATURDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Saturday)
SINGHA SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Sunday)

Each day's draws commence at 7:35 PM, and the cost per entry is Rs. 10 for all these draws.

NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.

15 October 2023
17:22 PM

