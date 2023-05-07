Live | Mizoram State Lottery Today: TEESTA MOR And LOVE MORNING Sunday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED - Check Winners
Mizoram State Lottery Result Today 07.05.2023: The Mizoram State Lottery is conducted four times a day at various times, including the morning draw at 9:55 a.m., the second drawing at 11:55 a.m., the third drawing at 4.00 p.m, and the last evening draw at 8 p.m. On the official website, mizoramstatelottery.in, all of its result tickets are made available in 5 to 10 minutes, and Zee News English updates the result on this page in a short while.
Mizoram State Lottery Sunday Result Today: One of the most well-liked lotteries in this country is the Mizoram State Lottery, which is run by Mizoram. A lot of people enjoy this lottery for a variety of reasons, but particularly for the substantial prize money and high cost of entry. Even the lowest of the poor can purchase a lottery ticket because it costs only Rs. 6 per ticket and offers a first prize of Rs. 25 lakh. Numerous additional lottery tickets are purchased for this price.There are 4 types of lotteries, whose names are: Teesta Mor (9.55 a.m), Love Morning (11.55 a.m), Prospect Day (4.00 p.m) and Hawk Evening (8 p.m). This lottery result has been played for the whole week i.e. from Monday to Sunday four times a day under different names, which you can see in the serial number.
Check Mizoram State Lottery Result 07 May 2023 Live Updates
Mizoram State Lottery Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 4 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 9.55 a.m, 11.55 a.m, 4 p.m and 8 p.m
Mizoram Lottery Result: Prize Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 25 lAKHS
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 500
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Mizoram State Lottery Sunday Result May 07-05-2023
Mizoram TEESTA MOR Lottery 9.55 AM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 47E 90037
Mizoram LOVE MORNING Lottery 11.55 AM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 86L 33888
Mizoram PROSPECT DAY Lottery 4 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Mizoram HAWK EVENING Lottery 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
How to Check/Download Mizoram State Lottery Result?
If you are a Mizoram Lottery buyer then please follow the below steps to check the lottery result
Step 1. Visit the official website @www.mizoramstatelottery.in
step 2. Go to the Today Results/Homepage Section.
step 3. Now click on the button for 9:55 AM and 11:55 AM / 4:00 PM / 8:00 PM evening according to your ticket.
step 4. Click on the image for a while and download it.