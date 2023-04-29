Live | Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 29-04-2023: Dear Oval 1 PM Result OUT Soon - Check Full Winners List Here

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 29-04-2023: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “Dear Oval Tuesday”, Dear River Tuesday Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM, “Dear Stork Evening Tuesday” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Check Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Lottery Result 26 April 2023

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result April 29-04-2023

Nagaland Dear Oval Morning 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland Dear River 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland Dear Stork 8 PM Result: To Be Announced