NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 26-06-2023 Monday: Dear Dwarka, Desert, Finch 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Out Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Monday 26-06-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM, DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, June 26, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 26-06-2023 Monday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result June 26-06-2023

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

26 June 2023
00:13 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 26 June Live Updates: Lottery Ticket Price

Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

00:10 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday Live Updates: Result Timings For 26-06-2023

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

