LIVE | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Army Continues Combing Ops In J&K; Oppn Wants Special Parl Session

Pahalgam Terror Attack: As the tension continues to grip the India-Pakistan border following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the charge from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The national probe agency began its investigation into the deadly attack that resulted in the killing of 26 tourists, top sources told the news agency ANI.

The Central anti-terror agency formally registered a fresh FIR on late Saturday following an order issued from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs considering the gravity of the case as Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy, the Resistance Front (TRF), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The NIA took over the case five days after the incident and four days after its team visited the attack site and started supporting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in probing what is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team, led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer, had visited Baisaran on April 23, the day after the attack. Official sources, privy to the development, told ANI that "the NIA has formally taken over the case from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and stated its investigation." The attack comes at a time when Kashmir is experiencing a significant uptick in tourist arrivals after years of militancy. Notably, the 38-day Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on July 3.

Meanwhile, as India’s efforts to retaliate following the terror attack continue, security forces destroyed the house of an active terrorist, Adnan Shafi of Wandina, Zainapora. He had joined the terrorist organisation a year ago.

Earlier, the house of a suspect in the Pahalgam terrorist attack was demolished by security forces and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) authorities, officials said on Saturday.

