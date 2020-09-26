हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Price of onion rises in Jharkhand goes up to Rs 60 per kg

Follow this live blog for all news updates.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 26, 2020 - 11:31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the General Debate as the first speaker today in the 75th Session of the General Assembly. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to touch on India`s priorities at the United Nations. Since the UNGA in 2020 is being held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is being conducted mostly virtually.

Meanwhile, India on Friday promptly responded to Pakistan PM Imran Khan`s comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan`s statements.

In other news, Indian and Japanese navies will begin their three-day-long maritime military exercise beginning from Saturday (September 26). The naval exercise will take place in the North Arabian Sea. This is the fourth edition of  Japan Maritime bilateral exercise (JIMEX).

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the Farm Bills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates: 

26 September 2020, 11:20 AM

Price of onions rises in Jharkhand goes up to Rs 60 per kg.

 

 

26 September 2020, 11:07 AM

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against Farm Bills. 

 

26 September 2020, 10:19 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to accord classical status to Odissi music, saying it has a distinctive rendition style based on codified grammar, the characteristic 'giti' system of classical texts and its own 'tala', different from Hindustani and Carnatic music. (PTI input)

26 September 2020, 10:16 AM

Last rites of veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam being performed under elaborate security arrangements.

 

26 September 2020, 08:32 AM

NEP 2020 focusses on capacity building, be it of students, teachers or institutions. Formula of capacity building to nation-building will empower us: Union Education Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at a webinar on 'National Education Policy-2020: Bright Future of Education'

26 September 2020, 08:31 AM

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Punjab continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the Farm Bills. 

