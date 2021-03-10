LIVE: Tirath Singh Rawat to become new Chief minister of Uttarakhand

10 March 2021, 11:32 AM
BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat to become new chief minister of Uttarakhand, announces Trivendra Singh Rawat who stepped down yesterday.
10 March 2021, 11:21 AM
Addressing the parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi said that all the MPs and party workers should help eligible people get COVID-19 vaccines including helping them reach the vaccination centres: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi
10 March 2021, 11:10 AM
"Two of our leaders has given a suspension of business notices for a discussion on the farmers' protest and three black laws (in Rajya Sabha). We will raise this issue in the House today," the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said.
10 March 2021, 11:02 AM
The BJP parliament party meeting has concluded.
10 March 2021, 11:00 AM
DMK, CPI (M), Shiv Sena & BSP give an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussion on rising fuel prices.
10 March 2021, 10:59 AM
Congress & TMC give an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding the repeal of three farm laws.
10 March 2021, 10:36 AM
Congress, RJD and DMK give suspension of business notices in Rajya sabha over 'situation arising due to farmers' protest against the farm laws across the country'.
10 March 2021, 10:04 AM
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr S Jaishankar, and Prahlad Patel reach Parliament to participate in BJP parliamentary party meeting.
10 March 2021, 10:04 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament to participate in the BJP parliamentary party meeting.
10 March 2021, 09:31 AM
The office of Suvendu Adhikari announced that Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined BJP, will campaign for Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, West Bengal. Chakraborty, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan will accompany Adhikari for his nomination on March 12.