RAJASTHAN

LIVE UPDATES | Ashok Gehlot Announces 100 Units Of Free Electricity For All Rajasthan Households

LIVE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today announced 100 units of free electricity for each state household.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:10 PM IST|Source:

LIVE Blog

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today announced 100 units of free electricity for each state household. Ashok Gehlot's announcement on a day when PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in the state's Ajmer district.

 

31 May 2023
23:08 PM

Surcharges and other charges waived off for the middle class

- Keeping in mind especially the middle class people, consumers who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, first 100 units of electricity will be free, along with fixed charges up to 200 units, fuel surcharge and all other charges will be waived and will be paid by the state government.

 

23:07 PM

'100 Units Power FREE FOR ALL in Rajasthan'

- The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to the families who consume more than 100 units per month, that is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charges for the first 100 units.

23:06 PM

Free Electricty for those who use upto 100 Units: Ashok Gehlot

- The electricity bill of those who use electricity up to 100 units per month will be zero. They will not have to pay any bill in advance.

 

23:05 PM

Ashok Gehlot's BIG STATEMENT Electricity Bills

"After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, there was feedback that there should be a slight change in the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills."

