Live Updates | CBSE Class 10th, 12th Hall Tickets 2023 (SOON): CBSE Board Admit Card to be OUT Anytime at cbse.nic.in- Check Details Here
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10, Class 12 admit cards will be released soon on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, check latest updates below.
Trending Photos
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Hall Tickets 2023 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release soon admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, 2023. According to the CBSE schedule issued last month, the Board test will begin on February 15, 2023. Given the examination date, the Board is most likely to give the admit cards this week. However, no official announcement has been made by the CBSE on this. The CBSE Class 12th test will begin on February 15 and end on April 5, 2023, whereas the CBSE Class 10th examination will also begin on February 15 but end earlier on March 21, 2023. The exam for both grades 10th and 12th will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m., depending on the exam, according to the CBSE Date Sheet 2023.
Once the admit card is released, school officials will be able to get it online via the official website using their HOS/Principal login. After the principal has stamped and signed the admission cards, they will be distributed to the pupils who will be taking the next exams. The board has published sample question papers, question banks and marking scheme of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on cbseacademic.nic.in. The direct link to download CBSE board exam admit card will be provided here, once it is available. Follow all the latest updates on Class 10, 12 final exams here.
Stay Tuned to Zee News for Live and Latest updates on CBSE Admit Card 2023.
CBSE Class Admit Card 2023: Steps to download admit card
- Go to cbse.nic.in.
- Go to the main website.
- Open the admit card download link.
- Enter the asked details.
- Submit and download the admit card.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th admit card 2023: Exam guidelines to be announced SOON
CBSE will provide students with board test instructions on their Class 10, 12, and 13 board exam admit cards. Students must study it thoroughly and adhere to it during examinations.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th admit card 2023 Live: Websites to download admit card
Students can download CBSE board exam 2023 admit cards from cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Thus, all the latest update regarding admit card will be provided here with direct link.
CBSE Admit Card 2023: Class 10th, 12th admit card to be OUT ANYTIME
CBSE will release the admit cards for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 soon.
More Stories