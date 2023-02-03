Live Updates | CBSE Class 10th, 12th Hall Tickets 2023 (SOON): CBSE Board Admit Card to be OUT Anytime at cbse.nic.in- Check Details Here

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Hall Tickets 2023 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release soon admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, 2023. According to the CBSE schedule issued last month, the Board test will begin on February 15, 2023. Given the examination date, the Board is most likely to give the admit cards this week. However, no official announcement has been made by the CBSE on this. The CBSE Class 12th test will begin on February 15 and end on April 5, 2023, whereas the CBSE Class 10th examination will also begin on February 15 but end earlier on March 21, 2023. The exam for both grades 10th and 12th will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m., depending on the exam, according to the CBSE Date Sheet 2023.

Once the admit card is released, school officials will be able to get it online via the official website using their HOS/Principal login. After the principal has stamped and signed the admission cards, they will be distributed to the pupils who will be taking the next exams. The board has published sample question papers, question banks and marking scheme of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on cbseacademic.nic.in. The direct link to download CBSE board exam admit card will be provided here, once it is available. Follow all the latest updates on Class 10, 12 final exams here.