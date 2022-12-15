topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | CBSE CTET 2022: Admit cards to be RELEASED on THIS DATE- Check latest updates

CBSE CTET Exam Dates, Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The CBSE is expected to conduct CTET 2022 exam in the last week of December i.e. Dec 25 to Dec 31 and the CTET Admit cards will likely be available from 18 Dec candidates on the official website ctet.nic.in soon.

CBSE CTET Exam Dates, Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022 exam date and release the admit cards for the same on its official website- ctet.nic.in. As per the latest reports the CBSE is expected to conduct the computer-based test or CBT mode exam for CTET 2022 in the last week of December and CTET 2022 Admit cards will be available for the candidates on the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in a week before the scheduled examination. However, the board has yet not confirmed the date for the CTET 2022 exam and an official confirmation for the same is awaited. 

CTET 2022 Exam

The CTET examination will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate. 

15 December 2022
16:16 PM

CBSE CTET 2022 Live Updates: CTET exam timings

16:13 PM

CBSE CTET 2022 Live updates: CTET Admit Card

CBSE will release the CTET 2022 Admit cards a week before the exam dates, candidates will be able to download the CTET admit card from the official website- ctet.nic.in as soon as released by the CBSE.

16:11 PM

CTET 2022 Live updates: CTET exam date

As per the latest media reports, the CTET 2022 is expected to be conducted in the last week of December, however, the CBSE has not announced the CTET 2022 exam dates and an official confirmation is awaited.

 

