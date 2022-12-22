Live Updates | CBSE CTET 2022: CTET Admit card to be OUT on 24 Dec, Pre admit card RELEASED at ctet.nic.in- Check latest updates here
CBSE CTET Admit card to be out shortly, scroll down for all the latest updates. The CTET examination will be conducted in the CBT mode in two shifts.
CBSE CTET 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to issue the CTET admit card 2022 soon on the official website. According to the reports CBSE CTET admit card will be released on 24 Dec. Candidates who are appearing in the exam will be able to download the CTET 2022 admit card at ctet.nic.in. Candidates have to use their valid login credentials including application number and date of birth. CBSE will also announce the CTET exam dates soon on the official web portal..
The CTET examination will be conducted in the CBT mode in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.
CTET Live Updates: Pre-admit card 2022
Go to ctet.nic.in.
Open the link ‘Download Pre Admit card for CTET Dec22’
Enter application number and date of birth.
Submit and download the pre-admit card.
CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 Live: Two papers to be conducted
CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.
CBSE CTET Live Updates: CTET admit card instructions
CTET admit card instructions will be available on the hall ticket itself. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.
CBSE CTET admit card 2022 Live Updates: Credentials required to download
Application Number
Date of Birth
CTET login: Details on exam
There will be two papers for CTET- Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).
CTET 2022 admit card: Steps to download
Visit the official site of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET admit card link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CTET Pre Admit Card 2022: Released
On December 20, CBSE released pre-admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download it from ctet.nic.in.
