Live Updates | CBSE CTET 2022: CTET Admit card to be OUT on 24 Dec, Pre admit card RELEASED at ctet.nic.in- Check latest updates here

CBSE CTET 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to issue the CTET admit card 2022 soon on the official website. According to the reports CBSE CTET admit card will be released on 24 Dec. Candidates who are appearing in the exam will be able to download the CTET 2022 admit card at ctet.nic.in. Candidates have to use their valid login credentials including application number and date of birth. CBSE will also announce the CTET exam dates soon on the official web portal..

The CTET examination will be conducted in the CBT mode in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.