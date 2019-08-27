close

Live updates: Chidambaram’s plea seeking protection from ED arrest in Supreme Court

This comes a day after the top court sent Chidambaram to further Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till August 30 in INX Media case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 09:28
Comments |
File Photo

After a bad day for former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court is set to hear his plea seeking protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case. This comes a day after the top court sent Chidambaram to further Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till August 30, Friday. In a token relief for the Congress veteran, the apex court had restrained the Enforcement Directorate from arresting him till Tuesday. The matter is slated to come up in the top court around noon.

Here are the live updates:

