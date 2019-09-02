Live updates: Chidambaram to be presented before Rouse Avenue Court post lunch

2 September 2019, 11:49 AM
Chidambaram's counsel opposed the remand application but both sides were apprised that if the remand order is challenged in the apex court, it would only be taken up there on Monday. In view of the submissions, the judge extended Chidambaram's CBI custody till Monday.
On August 30, the Court extended Chidambaram's CBI custody till September 2 (Monday). This came after Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natrajan, appearing for the CBI contended that extensive interrogation of the accused was conducted and he was confronted with documents and witnesses but further time was required to continue the investigation.