Live updates: Chidambaram to be presented before Rouse Avenue Court post lunch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 2, 2019 - 11:50
New Delhi: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram will be presented before the Rouse Avenue court in connection with INX Media corruption case on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the case will present Chidambaram before the court post lunch post the expiry of his CBI remand.

Additionally, the Supreme Court will also hear the third plea of Chidambaram, challenging the CBI custody.

The CBI had, in 2017, registered a case alleging financial irregularities, to the tune of Rs 305 crore, in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media in 2007 when Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister. Following the FIR filed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a case of money laundering against him.

Here are the live updates:

2 September 2019, 11:49 AM

Chidambaram's counsel opposed the remand application but both sides were apprised that if the remand order is challenged in the apex court, it would only be taken up there on Monday. In view of the submissions, the judge extended Chidambaram's CBI custody till Monday.

 

2 September 2019, 11:49 AM

On August 30, the Court extended Chidambaram's CBI custody till September 2 (Monday). This came after Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natrajan, appearing for the CBI contended that extensive interrogation of the accused was conducted and he was confronted with documents and witnesses but further time was required to continue the investigation.

 

