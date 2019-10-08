close

Live: Rajnath Singh gets ready to fly sortie in Rafale fighter jet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who has reached Merignac in France is set to receive the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets on behalf of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday.

By Tanweer Azam | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - 19:02
Comments |
Pic courtesy: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday received the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets on behalf of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Merignac in France. The defence minister also performed a 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Dussehra and will now undertake a sortie in Rafale fighter jet. Addressing the Indian Air Force on its 87th Foundation Day, the Defence Minister tweeted on Tuesday: “Greetings to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation. These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. It is to be noted that India had inked a deal worth Rs 59,000 crore with France in September 2016 for 36 Rafale fighter jets.

8 October 2019, 19:01 PM

8 October 2019, 18:41 PM

It is a great day for Indian Air Force and India, also for France and Dassault Aviation. We did what was in the contract and now it is ready to fly. We are very proud: Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation CEO

 

8 October 2019, 18:25 PM

8 October 2019, 18:17 PM

I am told that Rafale is a French word meaning gust of wind. I am sure the aircraft will live up to its name. I believe #Rafale will boost India's air dominance exponentially to ensure peace and security in the region: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

 

8 October 2019, 17:54 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: In India, today is the festival of #Dusssehra also known as #Vijayadashmi where we celebrate victory over evil. It is also the 87th Air Force Day, therefore the day becomes symbolic in so many ways.

 

8 October 2019, 17:49 PM

Today marks a new milestone in India-France strategic partnership. I look forward to taking a sortie in the Rafale aircraft: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

8 October 2019, 17:48 PM

I am happy that the delivery of Rafale aircraft is on schedule, I am confident that this will add further strength to our Air Force. I wish cooperation between our two major democracies further increases in all sectors: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

8 October 2019, 17:40 PM

Today is a historic day for Indian armed forces, says Rajnath Singh ahead of receiving Rafale fighter jet

8 October 2019, 17:39 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a special ceremony at Dassault Aviation Mérignac facility. 

8 October 2019, 16:56 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take a sortie in the Rafale combat aircraft, shortly

 

8 October 2019, 16:55 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Dassualt assembly line facility in Mérignac, France to receive Rafale fighter jet

