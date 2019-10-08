Live: Rajnath Singh gets ready to fly sortie in Rafale fighter jet

8 October 2019, 19:01 PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gets ready to fly sortie in Rafale fighter jet
8 October 2019, 18:41 PM
It is a great day for Indian Air Force and India, also for France and Dassault Aviation. We did what was in the contract and now it is ready to fly. We are very proud: Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation CEO
8 October 2019, 18:25 PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs 'shastra puja' after receiving Rafale jet in France
8 October 2019, 18:17 PM
I am told that Rafale is a French word meaning gust of wind. I am sure the aircraft will live up to its name. I believe #Rafale will boost India's air dominance exponentially to ensure peace and security in the region: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
8 October 2019, 17:54 PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: In India, today is the festival of #Dusssehra also known as #Vijayadashmi where we celebrate victory over evil. It is also the 87th Air Force Day, therefore the day becomes symbolic in so many ways.
8 October 2019, 17:49 PM
Today marks a new milestone in India-France strategic partnership. I look forward to taking a sortie in the Rafale aircraft: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
8 October 2019, 17:48 PM
I am happy that the delivery of Rafale aircraft is on schedule, I am confident that this will add further strength to our Air Force. I wish cooperation between our two major democracies further increases in all sectors: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
8 October 2019, 17:40 PM
Today is a historic day for Indian armed forces, says Rajnath Singh ahead of receiving Rafale fighter jet
8 October 2019, 17:39 PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a special ceremony at Dassault Aviation Mérignac facility.
8 October 2019, 16:56 PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take a sortie in the Rafale combat aircraft, shortly
8 October 2019, 16:55 PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Dassualt assembly line facility in Mérignac, France to receive Rafale fighter jet