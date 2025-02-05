Delhi Elections Voting Live: After more than a month-long high-octane campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, the national capital is set to vote on Wednesday. The results will be declared on February 8. In the 2025 Assembly elections, Delhi witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

While the AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power, the BJP is aiming to win the polls in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years. On the other hand, the Congress, which ruled the capital uninterrupted for 15 years under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, is seeking a return after a gap of 12 years.

Some hotly contested seats with prominent candidates include the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Jangpura, Kalkaji, and others. The Incument AAP, which currently has more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election while appealing to its previous work done in its previous two tenures.

Current Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi is contesting the Kalkaji assembly constituency. She will oppose Congress' Alka Lamba and the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Jangpura constituency, which AAP's Manish Sisodia is contesting, will be looking to contest against Congress' Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Assembly constituency, the home ground of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, will see a triangular contest between Congress heavyweight Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

A case has been registered in Haryana's Kurukshetra district against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in connection with his "poison in Yamuna" remark in on Tuesday. The development comes a day before the assembly polls in Delhi.

As per the FIR, the case has been registered against the former Delhi chief minister and other unknown members of the Aam Aadmi Party at Shahabad police station on a complaint filed by Kurukshetra resident and advocate Jagmohan Manchanda on Tuesday.

Kejriwal has been under fire from the BJP for his "poison in Yamuna" remark with the saffron party leaders criticising him for his "irresponsible" statement. The BJP leaders had accused Kejriwal of spreading fear not only among Delhi's people but also among Haryana's citizens with his false claims.

The case has been registered under sections including 192 (penalizes those who maliciously or wantonly provoke others with the intent to incite a riot), 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complainant accused Kejriwal of making provocative statements and wild allegations against the state of Haryana including Haryana government and the BJP.

