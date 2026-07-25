/CJP Protest Live Updates: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister amid Jantar Mantar protests

Moment when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post
#WATCH | Delhi: Moment when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post; visuals from the protest at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/6YNf9LN3bN
— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
"...To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister..," reads the letter.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
"...To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on… https://t.co/sbtiMMhrgp pic.twitter.com/DPdZwn8q7i
— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
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CJP Protest Live Updates: Dharmendra Pradhan has tendered his resignation as Union Education Minister, with pressure mounting over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and days of protest across the country. Handing in his letter, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and framed the move as a step taken to safeguard exam integrity and protect students' futures.
In his resignation letter, Pradhan reflected on his long association with education, writing that he had spent over four decades working for students, teachers and reform in the sector, and that a strong, inclusive education system remains, in his words, the backbone of a strong nation. He added that he held deep respect for the hopes and legitimate expectations of India's youth, calling their aspirations a moral commitment that has run through his political and public life. He also thanked the Prime Minister for the chance to serve the country under his leadership.
Pradhan used the letter to walk through how the government had handled the fallout once irregularities in the NEET-UG exam came to light. The investigation was handed to the CBI, the exam was cancelled, and a fresh date was announced for a re-test. He also confirmed that the exam will move to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year.
He described the period since then as one where the priority, above all else, was making sure more than 20 lakh students could sit their exam smoothly. That, he said, meant working through a "whole-of-government" approach, with state governments and district administrations playing a central role alongside the Centre. The re-examination, he noted, was completed on 21 June 2026 with cooperation from students and parents.
Pradhan was firm that he had not shied away from responsibility since the controversy broke. He said he was determined not to let the "exam mafia" derail any meritorious student's future, and wanted to make sure no student faced an injustice.
Turning to the release of the re-examination results, Pradhan said certain people in positions of responsibility had tried to create confusion and mislead students, something he described as deeply distressing to witness.
Pradhan spoke of his continued faith in Indian democracy and his respect for the dreams of young people, describing them not just as the country's future but as its torchbearers and builders. He said the events of the past ten days had troubled him personally, and stressed that his decision was not driven by concerns over his own standing.
Referring directly to the protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country, he said his resignation was meant to stop anti-national elements from exploiting the situation, protect national unity, and ensure no Indian student's future gets caught up in legal battles, so that children can get back to focusing on their studies and careers. It was on these grounds, he said, that he submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister.
Pradhan closed his letter with thanks to PM Modi for his guidance, trust and continued backing, as well as to his colleagues in the Council of Ministers.
He wrote that serving the nation remains the top priority of his life and one he intends to stay committed to. Invoking the blessings of Lord Jagannath, he said he would continue working, in whatever way he can, towards the aspirations of the country, the people of Odisha, and India's youth.