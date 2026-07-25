/CJP Protest Live Updates: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister amid Jantar Mantar protests

In his resignation letter, Pradhan reflected on his long association with education, writing that he had spent over four decades working for students, teachers and reform in the sector, and that a strong, inclusive education system remains, in his words, the backbone of a strong nation. He added that he held deep respect for the hopes and legitimate expectations of India's youth, calling their aspirations a moral commitment that has run through his political and public life. He also thanked the Prime Minister for the chance to serve the country under his leadership.