Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CJP Protest Live Updates: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister amid Jantar Mantar protests
Live Now

CJP Protest Live Updates: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister amid Jantar Mantar protests

CJP Protest Live Updates: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on Saturday, as protests over exam paper leaks continued to grip the country. In a letter addressed to the nation, he said he was resigning to protect students' interests and keep the issue from being used for political gain.

Reported ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
CJP Protest Live Updates: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister amid Jantar Mantar protests
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS
25 July 2026 14:57 IST (IST)

CJP Protest Live Updates: Latest visuals from Jantar Mantar amid Pradhan's resignation

Moment when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post

25 July 2026 14:54 IST (IST)

CJP Protest Live Updates: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

"...To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister..," reads the letter.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
TAGS:
Dharmendra Pradhan
CJP protest
Sonam Wangchuk
CJP protest Jantar Mantar

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shreyas Iyer's First win as captain: 'Starving for victory, even leftovers taste like wedding meal' says Ex-India star
Shreyas Iyer6 min ago
2
Dharmendra Pradhan18 min ago
3
Face Moisturizer22 min ago
4
Dharmendra Pradhan38 min ago
5
face concealer48 min ago