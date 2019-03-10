Live updates: Election Commission announces Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, phases, voting, result dates

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) will on Sunday announce the dates for the high-pitched Lok Sabha election. The election, the schedule of which will be announced at 5 pm, is likely to be spread over seven to eight phases in April-May. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

As soon as the election schedule is announced, the model code of conduct will come into force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is looking to come back to power, is facing a combined opposition from all anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parties who have joined hands with the sole objective of defeating the saffron party.

It is likely that the Election Commission may go by the precedent and hold assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls. The term of the Sikkim assembly ends on 27 May 2019 while the terms of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies end on June 18, June 11 and June 1 respectively.

Since the Jammu and Kashmir assembly has been dissolved as is under President's Rule, the EC is bound to hold fresh polls there as well within a six-month period, which will end in May. The J&K Assembly's six-year term was scheduled to end on 16 March 2021, but it was dissolved after the ruling coalition between the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the BJP fell apart. While there is a view that the J&K assembly elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border.