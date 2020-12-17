LIVE: Centre to reply to SC notice on farmers protest against farm laws at Delhi borders

17 December 2020, 09:58 AM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoles the death of saint Ram Singh. Singh of Singra Gurdwara in Haryana's Karnal died by suicide near Kundli close to Singhu border in support of farmers agitation.
Khattar's tweet in Hindi (roughly translated) reads: "The death of Sant Baba Ramsingh ji is an irreparable loss for the saint society, country, state and me. This is a moment of great sorrow, may the soul of Baba ji merge with the divine. We are determined to walk the path of human welfare shown by him, that will be a true tribute to him."