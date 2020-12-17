LIVE: Centre to reply to SC notice on farmers protest against farm laws at Delhi borders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a reply from the Centre on a clutch of petitions seeking directions for the removal of farmers who are staging an agitation at several roads near Delhi borders. The top court in a hearing conducted on Wednesday, directed the petitioners to make protesting farmer unions parties to the pleas and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The apex court also suggested that a panel be formed with representatives from all stakeholders to find a solution to the deadlock in talks over the new farm laws. The farmers' protest will soon become a "national issue", the Supreme Court said, suggesting that a solution be found urgently through negotiations.

On the other hand, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) has urged the government and farmers' organisations to resolve the impasse over the new farm laws as it maintained that the ongoing protests are causing huge losses to states.

Meanwhile, a priest from Haryana's Karnal died by suicide near the Singhu border in Delhi on Wednesday. In a suicide letter, he said he is taking the extreme step in solidarity with the farmers protesting against three new farm laws.

