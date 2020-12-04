Live: Farmers continue protest till farm laws are repealed; next round of talks on December 5

4 December 2020, 06:49 AM
Delhi Traffic Police update for today:
Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement.
Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers.
Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.
Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed.
NH 44 is closed on both sides.
4 December 2020, 06:46 AM
Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Singhu and Tikri borders leading to the national capital for the last eight days as part of their protest against the farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash are holding talks with the representatives of the farmer groups at the Dellhi's Vigyan Bhawan.
4 December 2020, 06:41 AM
A delegation of 40 farmers' groups who were engaged in the fourth round of talks with the Centre on Thursday demanded a specific law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) as a pre-condition for ending their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws. The farmer union representatives emphasised that the new law must guarantee them MSP not only now but in the future as well.