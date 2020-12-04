हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: Farmers continue protest till farm laws are repealed; next round of talks on December 5

As the fouth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' representatives remained inconclusive, the protests will continue till the demands of the farmers are met. The agitation is aimed at getting the three farm bills revoked.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 4, 2020 - 06:59
New Delhi: As the fouth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' representatives remained inconclusive, the protests will continue till the demands of the farmers are met. The agitation is aimed at getting the three farm bills revoked.

Three union ministers and a representative group of agitating farmers met in Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan for dicsussion on Thursday, though it failed to yield any resolution. The farmer union leaders gave their demands in writing as they were asked to do in the last meeting on Tuesday. The farmers even refused the lunch, tea and water which was offered to them during the nearly eight-hour-long discussion.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed reporters that the next meeting will take place on December 5 (Saturday) at 2 pm.

On its part, the government assured the group of nearly 40 farmer leaders that all their valid concerns would be discussed and considered with an open mind, but the other side flagged several loopholes and deficiencies in the laws, which they said were passed in September.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on farmers' protest:

4 December 2020, 06:49 AM

Delhi Traffic Police update for today:

Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement.

Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers.

Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed.

NH 44 is closed on both sides. 

4 December 2020, 06:46 AM

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Singhu and Tikri borders leading to the national capital for the last eight days as part of their protest against the farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash are holding talks with the representatives of the farmer groups at the Dellhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

4 December 2020, 06:41 AM

A delegation of 40 farmers' groups who were engaged in the fourth round of talks with the Centre on Thursday demanded a specific law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) as a pre-condition for ending their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws. The farmer union representatives emphasised that the new law must guarantee them MSP not only now but in the future as well.

