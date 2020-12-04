Live: Farmers continue protest till farm laws are repealed; next round of talks on December 5

New Delhi: As the fouth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' representatives remained inconclusive, the protests will continue till the demands of the farmers are met. The agitation is aimed at getting the three farm bills revoked.

Three union ministers and a representative group of agitating farmers met in Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan for dicsussion on Thursday, though it failed to yield any resolution. The farmer union leaders gave their demands in writing as they were asked to do in the last meeting on Tuesday. The farmers even refused the lunch, tea and water which was offered to them during the nearly eight-hour-long discussion.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed reporters that the next meeting will take place on December 5 (Saturday) at 2 pm.

On its part, the government assured the group of nearly 40 farmer leaders that all their valid concerns would be discussed and considered with an open mind, but the other side flagged several loopholes and deficiencies in the laws, which they said were passed in September.

