LIVE UPDATES | IIT JEE Main 2023: NTA Session 1 Admit card to be RELEASED TODAY, intimation slip OUT- Direct download link here

JEE Main Admit Card  2023 (SOON) Live Updates: The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, scroll down for latest updates.

JEE Main Admit Card  2023 (SOON) Live Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 admit card will be out soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 18 announced a revised schedule for session one of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. According to the notice uploaded on the NTA website, the NTA will conduct session one of the JEE (Main) 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for B.E./B. Tech (Paper 1, Shift 1st, and Shift 2nd). For B. Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A and 2B), the exam will be conducted on January 28 (2nd Shift only). According to the old schedule, the test was supposed to get over on January 31, but now the exam will be held on February 1 as well.

The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. As per the JEE Mains 2023 exam date, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. While the BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Live and Latest updates on JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

20 January 2023
13:54 PM

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Exam will be held in 290 cities

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 examination will be held in different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India.

13:30 PM

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Exam schedule revised

The NTA will conduct session one of the JEE (Main) 2023 for B.E./B. Tech on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023.

13:12 PM

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Live Updates: Exam Dates

Session 1: January 24-February 1. 

Session 2: April 6-12

13:11 PM

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Exam will be conducted in 13 languages

JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

13:08 PM

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Correction window closed on January 14 

The correction window was closed on January 14, 2023. Admit card releasing soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

13:06 PM

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: SHORTLY

National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit cards today on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

