LIVE UPDATES | IIT JEE Main 2023 (OUT): NTA Session 1 Admit card for 24 Jan RELEASED, hall ticket for Jan 25 TODAY- Direct download link here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: NTA JEE Hall Ticket 2023, JEE Main Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Saturday released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam scheduled on January 24. NTA will release hall tickets of January 25 today, and for the rest of the exam dates in session 1 later. Candidates registered for session 1 can download their admit cards from the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. As per the JEE Mains 2023 exam date, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. While the BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.