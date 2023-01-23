LIVE UPDATES | IIT JEE Main 2023 (OUT): NTA Session 1 Admit card for 24 Jan RELEASED, hall ticket for Jan 25 TODAY- Direct download link here
JEE Main Admit Card 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, scroll down for latest updates.
JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: NTA JEE Hall Ticket 2023, JEE Main Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Saturday released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam scheduled on January 24. NTA will release hall tickets of January 25 today, and for the rest of the exam dates in session 1 later. Candidates registered for session 1 can download their admit cards from the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. As per the JEE Mains 2023 exam date, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. While the BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.
IIT JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Exam pattern
As per the JEE Main 2023 exam pattern, the BE, BTech paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The JEE Main January 2023 exam for the BE, BTech paper will comprise 90 questions. 30 questions each will be asked from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and each subject will be divided into two sections.
IIT JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: Minimum marks to qualify
For the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has relaxed the 75 percent eligibility criteria. According to an official notification, students who have scored 75% marks or are in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 of any education board will be eligible to seek admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and to appear for JEE Advanced 2023.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Admit Card Guidelines
Candidates must print a copy of the JEE Main 2023 admit card along with the JEE self-declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website duly filled in. The print out should be clear and on A4 size paper. Photographs and signatures of the candidates should be clearly visible.
NTA JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Exam Date First Attempt
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start conducting the JEE Mains 2032 exams from tomorrow. As per JEE Main 2023 exam date first attempt, the JEE Main BE, BTech paper 1 exam will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 in the first and second shifts. While on January 28 second shift BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2A and Paper 2B) will be held.
JEE Main 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Admit Card Download Link
The jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 website is making the NTA JEE admit card link active. However, for exams set to be held from January 25 to February 1, the links to download JEE Mains hall ticket 2023 have not been made available yet.
