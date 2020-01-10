Live updates January 10: PM Narendra Modi meets top economists ahead of Union Budget

The nation on Friday woke up to several developments and we at Zee News will bring you the top news throughout the day. Stay tuned.

The Supreme Court today delivered its verdict on the petitions challenging the communication blockade, internet shutdown and other prohibitory measures imposed in Kashmir region.

The apex court also stayed NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today arrived at Panchganga Ghat in Varanasi, to meet students of Banaras Hindu University and members of civil society today.

Here are the live updates: