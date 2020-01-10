Live updates January 10: PM Narendra Modi meets top economists ahead of Union Budget

10 January 2020, 13:30 PM
JNU violence: 3 JNU professors approach the Delhi High Court and filed a petition seeking to preserve CCTV footage and other evidence related to January 5 violence at the university campus.
10 January 2020, 13:29 PM
Hyderabad: Special CBI Court posts for 17th January hearing in alleged disproportionate assets case involving Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
10 January 2020, 13:29 PM
Varanasi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets students of Banaras Hindu University and civil society members.
Varanasi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets students of Banaras Hindu University and civil society members. pic.twitter.com/VDb4I3czRe
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020
10 January 2020, 13:28 PM
Ghulam Nabi Azad reacts on Supreme Court's ruling on J&K restrictions:
Each individual in Jammu & Kashmir was waiting for this decision. SC has made it clear to GoI that govt should publish all the orders passed since Aug 5, 2019. Court has also said that any order on internet comes under judicial scrutiny.
10 January 2020, 13:28 PM
Also Read: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons
10 January 2020, 13:27 PM
Supreme Court has stayed NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group.
10 January 2020, 13:27 PM
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police busted a sex racket in Goregaon yesterday; Two women arrested, case registered.
10 January 2020, 13:27 PM
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Panchganga Ghat in Varanasi, to meet students of Banaras Hindu University and members of civil society today.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Panchganga Ghat in Varanasi, to meet students of Banaras Hindu University and members of civil society today. pic.twitter.com/DvVJjaCTnm
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020
10 January 2020, 13:26 PM
Andhra Pradesh: Police at Mandadam (Amaravati) stops villagers' foot march from Uddandrayuni Palem to Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada, as section 144 is imposed at Uddandarayani Palem. Police and women home guards deployed in the area.
Andhra Pradesh: Police at Mandadam (Amaravati) stops villagers' foot march from Uddandrayuni Palem to Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada, as section 144 is imposed at Uddandarayani Palem. Police and women home guards deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/z8Cxrgt2VC
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020
10 January 2020, 13:25 PM
Also Read: SC orders restoration of internet in Kashmir; asks J&K govt to review restrictions within 7 days
10 January 2020, 13:24 PM
Supreme Court directs restoration of internet, key services in Jammu and Kashmri, also asks for restoration of services to facilitate e-banking and trade in the region. The court directs the J&K administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.
10 January 2020, 13:22 PM
Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to meet HRD Secretary Amit Khare at 11:30 am today.
10 January 2020, 13:22 PM
Fire breaks out in slums in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla, near Liberty Cinema. Four fire tenders at the spot.
10 January 2020, 13:21 PM
Delhi Police sources: Three more complaints received in connection with January 5 JNU violence case. 14 complaints have been received so far.