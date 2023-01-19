LIVE UPDATES | JEE Main 2023: Admit card to be OUT TOMORROW, intimation slip RELEASED- Check Direct link, steps to download here
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, scroll down for latest updates.
JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 admit card will be out soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 18 announced a revised schedule for session one of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. According to the notice uploaded on the NTA website, the NTA will conduct session one of the JEE (Main) 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for B.E./B. Tech (Paper 1, Shift 1st, and Shift 2nd). For B. Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A and 2B), the exam will be conducted on January 28 (2nd Shift only). According to the old schedule, the test was supposed to get over on January 31, but now the exam will be held on February 1 as well.
The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. As per the JEE Mains 2023 exam date, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. While the BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.
JEE Main 2023: Revised exam dates
Session 1: January 24-February 1.
Session 2: April 6-12
NTA JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Registration
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will make the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration link active between February 7 and March 7.
JEE Mains 2023: Steps to download admit card
Visit -jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link.
Enter the application number and date of birth.
The JEE Main 2023 admit card will display on the screen.
Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout.
JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: Exam Timings
The NTA will conduct the JEE Main session 1 exam in two shifts. The first shift for Paper 1 (BE, BTech) will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The first shift for Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Details on the admit card
Candidate's name and personal details.
Exam centre and city details.
Roll number.
Exam day guidelines.
Other information.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Session 1 Admit Card expected ANYTIME
JEE Main 2023 Admit card will likely be out on 20 Jan. The entrance test will begin on January 24 and admit cards will be issued before that.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Exam city information slip out
NTA has issued exam city information slip for JEE Main 2023 candidates. Download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
