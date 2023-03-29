Live Updates: Election Commission To Announce Karnataka Election Schedule At 11.30 AM
Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the election schedule of the Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 at 11.30 am today.
Karnataka Election 2023 Schedule Live Updates: The Election Commission of India will announce the election schedule of the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 at 11.30 am on Wednesday. Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends. The ruling BJP is aiming to return to power under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai while the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state. It has been successful in its attempt to corner the govt on the 40% commission row.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 104 seats in the 224 member Assembly, emerging as the single largest party, while Congress and JD(S)' tally stood at 80 and 37 respectively. However, BJP's tally increased in the later days giving it a majority in the Assembly, as several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defected to join the saffron party. The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka with former chief minister Siddaramaiah being fielded from his Varuna seat. Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, according to the list.
Karnataka Polls Live Updates: Amit Shah's Poll Blitzkrieg On Cards
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made several visits to Karnataka, a state which he has described on numerous occasions as the BJP`s "gateway to the South". Shah on Monday chaired a meeting with the state BJP core committee and election management committee in Bengaluru on Monday.Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah lauded Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his immediate predecessor and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa stating that both have provided "good governance" during their respective tenures.Citing the developmental work done by the BJP government under both chief ministers, Shah urged the people to form the party`s government with a full majority in the upcoming Assembly elections slated this year.
Karnataka Polls: JDS Promises LPG Cylinder At Half Price
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday announced that if the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) government is voted to power in the state, it would provide a 50 percent subsidy on cooking gas cylinders and Rs 2000 Per Month For Auto Drivers.
Karnataka Election Live Updates: Litmus-Test For BS Bommai's Leadership
The BJP government, being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also putting in efforts to return to power and stressing on the Kannadigas issue, reservation to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by scrapping a religion-based reservation for the Muslim community, a decision which the state government took recently. The Congress is being led by state party chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Election Live Updates: Ahead Of Polls, Blame-Game Between BJP And Opposition Parties
Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats. With months to go for the Assembly elections, the political parties including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) began the spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.
EC To Announce Karnataka Election Schedule Today
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka slated this year at 11:30 am on Wednesday.
