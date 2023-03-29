Live Updates: Election Commission To Announce Karnataka Election Schedule At 11.30 AM

Karnataka Election 2023 Schedule Live Updates: The Election Commission of India will announce the election schedule of the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 at 11.30 am on Wednesday. Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends. The ruling BJP is aiming to return to power under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai while the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state. It has been successful in its attempt to corner the govt on the 40% commission row.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 104 seats in the 224 member Assembly, emerging as the single largest party, while Congress and JD(S)' tally stood at 80 and 37 respectively. However, BJP's tally increased in the later days giving it a majority in the Assembly, as several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defected to join the saffron party. The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka with former chief minister Siddaramaiah being fielded from his Varuna seat. Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, according to the list.