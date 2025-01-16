LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Check History, Rituals, Shahi Snan Dates And Why It's Maha Kumbh
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: After 144-years wait, the Mahakumbh is taking place in Prayagraj and will run until February 26. This monumental spiritual event is anticipated to attract over 450 million people, including pilgrims and visitors from around the world, over its 45-day span.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced in Prayagraj with an atmosphere reverberating with bhajans and devotional slogans on Paush Poornima. January 14 marked a significant milestone as the Akharas of Sanatan Dharma performed the grand festival's first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath). On the second day, more than 3.5 crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred Sangam, creating a spiritual spectacle unmatched in scale and devotion.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to implement comprehensive arrangements for managing the influx of 8-10 crore devotees expected to gather at the Sangam for the sacred Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual during the Maha Kumbh on January 29.
Held once in 144 years, this Maha Kumbh carries extraordinary significance. Spiritual leaders highlight that the unique celestial alignments and cosmic patterns shaping this event occur only once in 144 years, amplifying its auspiciousness and historical importance. Known as one of the world’s largest religious congregations, the Kumbh Mela 2025 continues to attract millions of pilgrims with its vibrant rituals, cultural programs, and deep spiritual experiences, offering moments of divine connection and timeless traditions.
Date For Holy Bath In Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima
January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)
January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)
February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)
February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima.
February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri (Final Snan)
Reportedly, several devotees from Japan, Russia, South Korea, Europe and other nations will also be in India to experience the 45-day festival.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Spiritual Orator Jaya Kishori Reaches Prayagraj
Prayagraj: Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori while speaking to ANI, "The emotions of all those who have come here are magnificent. Such a large number of people who have come here despite such cold weather is amazing. My experience has been very good... Seeing such a large number of devotees in one place creates a unique energy, which is not there on normal days... Anyone who comes here will find everything here- peace, knowledge, spirituality, and culture. Prayagraj is currently seeing an amalgamation of all these..."
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Flower Petals Showered On Devotees Taking Part In Amrit Snan
Prayagraj: Flower petals showered on devotees taking part in Amrti Snan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: UP Police Using Underwater Drones For Surveillance And Rescue
Prayagraj: Underwater drones are being used in Maha Kumbh 2025 for surveillance and rescue operations. This drone technology specialises in underwater rescue operations.
(Source: UP Police)
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: UP Police Launches 'Floating Chowki' To Boost Devotees Safety; Watch
The police have also deployed mounted patrols on horseback, with officers seen patrolling the ghats and nearby areas to provide a sense of security and ensure quick response in crowded spaces. Additionally, teams from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are stationed at the site to ensure the safety and security of devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela.
Traffic police have also put in place comprehensive arrangements and a detailed plan to manage vehicular movement smoothly and ensure the safety of pilgrims traveling to the Mela Kshetra.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Conspiracy To Defame Maha Kumbh 2025? Watch Report
In the world’s largest religious gathering, the Maha Kumbh, millions of devotees and saints come together with deep faith and reverence. However, recently, an attempt has been made to undermine this sacred event, casting doubt on the religious beliefs of those participating.
A controversial statement by Chandra Shekhar Azad, the national president of the Azad Samaj Party, has sparked a storm of debate across political and spiritual circles.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Significance of 'Shahi Snan'
At the core of the Kumbh Mela is the sacred ritual of snan (holy bathing) in the revered rivers. Pilgrims from around the globe gather at the Triveni Sangam—the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—to immerse themselves in these spiritually charged waters. This ritual is not merely a physical act but is deeply symbolic, believed to bestow immense spiritual benefits. In Hindu tradition, bathing during the auspicious days of the Kumbh Mela is thought to cleanse one of sins accumulated over countless lifetimes, paving the way for moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and rebirth.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: 'Son Of Bharat Maa': Netizens Reacted To British Influencer Explaining Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Using Sand Art
Nick Booker, a 43-year-old British man from Somerset, is a social media sensation known for his videos highlighting Indian culture, history, and traditions. Having lived and worked in India for over a decade, Nick has a deep connection to the country.
As Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, prepares for Maha Kumbh 2025, one of Nick's videos is gaining significant attention online. The video, shared on Instagram, shows Nick explaining the Maha Kumbh Mela using an intricate sand model he created on a beach in Goa. So far, the video has garnered 10.6k likes.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Historical and Mythological Background
The Kumbh Mela finds its roots in Hindu mythology, particularly in the tale of the Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean. Ancient scriptures recount this cosmic event as a joint effort between the Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) to obtain Amrit, the nectar of immortality. During the churning, a kumbh (pot) containing the nectar emerged. To prevent the demons from claiming immortality, Vishnu, in his form as Mohini, took possession of the pot and fled. Along the way, a few drops of the nectar fell at four locations: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik.
These four sites became sacred, hosting the Kumbh Mela on a rotating basis. Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) holds special significance not only because of its association with the myth but also due to its geography. It is home to the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, considered one of Hinduism’s holiest sites, infused with exceptional spiritual energy.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Purna Kumbh, Ardh Kumbh vs Maha Kumbh
Purna Kumbh happens after every 12 years, Ardh Kumbh after every 6 years. This is Maha Kumbh because it comes once every 144 years that means after completion of 12 Purna Kumbh and this Maha Kumbh only happens in Prayagraj.
