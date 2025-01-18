LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: PM Modi May Join Devotees For A Holy Dip At Sangam On THIS Date

The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced in Prayagraj with an atmosphere reverberating with bhajans and devotional slogans on Paush Poornima. January 14 marked a significant milestone as the Akharas of Sanatan Dharma performed the grand festival's first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath). On the second day, more than 3.5 crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred Sangam, creating a spiritual spectacle unmatched in scale and devotion.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to implement comprehensive arrangements for managing the influx of 8-10 crore devotees expected to gather at the Sangam for the sacred Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual during the Maha Kumbh on January 29. In a review meeting with senior officials covering the past three days' preparations, the chief minister highlighted that over six crore pilgrims had already participated in holy dips during the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivities.

The second 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh will take place on January 29, coinciding with Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya. On this day, millions of devotees will gather to take a holy dip. There is a religious belief that on Mauni Amavasya, Amrit (nectar) rains from the sky, making the water spiritually significant. Therefore, the Amrit Snan on this day holds special importance in the Mahakumbh.