LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: PM Modi May Join Devotees For A Holy Dip At Sangam On THIS Date

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: It has been six days of Mahakumbh. During this time, more than 7 crore people have taken a holy dip in the Sangam. Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka will also come to Mahakumbh. Both the Congress leaders will take the blessings of Shankaracharya and saints after bathing. BJP MP Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur also took a holy dip at Sangam. He said that the life of those who could not take a bath in this Mahakumbh after 144 years is wasted.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced in Prayagraj with an atmosphere reverberating with bhajans and devotional slogans on Paush Poornima. January 14 marked a significant milestone as the Akharas of Sanatan Dharma performed the grand festival's first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath). On the second day, more than 3.5 crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred Sangam, creating a spiritual spectacle unmatched in scale and devotion.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to implement comprehensive arrangements for managing the influx of 8-10 crore devotees expected to gather at the Sangam for the sacred Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual during the Maha Kumbh on January 29. In a review meeting with senior officials covering the past three days' preparations, the chief minister highlighted that over six crore pilgrims had already participated in holy dips during the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivities.
The second 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh will take place on January 29, coinciding with Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya. On this day, millions of devotees will gather to take a holy dip. There is a religious belief that on Mauni Amavasya, Amrit (nectar) rains from the sky, making the water spiritually significant. Therefore, the Amrit Snan on this day holds special importance in the Mahakumbh.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Day 5 witnessed 1.78 million pilgrims and 1 million Kalpavasis
Day 5 of the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela witnessed more than 1.78 million pilgrims and 1 million Kalpavasis visiting the grand event till 4 pm Friday, official data showed. According to the data released, over 2.78 million people took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at the grand celebration on the fifth day till 4 pm.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: PM Modi is coming to take a holy dip in Mahakumbh
So far 7 crore devotees have taken bath in Mahakumbh. On the fifth day also about 30 lakh people took a holy dip in Sangam. Meanwhile, there is news that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also coming to take a holy dip in Mahakumbh. According to the information, PM Modi can come to Prayagraj Mahakumbh on 8th or 9th February for Sangam bath. Let us tell you that CM Yogi himself met the Prime Minister and invited him to come to Kumbh.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Magh Mela; A Mini Kumbh
Magh Mela, or ‘Chhota Kumbh,’ is held annually in Prayagraj during the month of Magh (January-February), attracting thousands for a ritualistic dip.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Significance of Taking A Holy Dip At Kumbh
At the core of the Kumbh Mela is the sacred ritual of snan (holy bathing) in the revered rivers. Pilgrims from around the globe gather at the Triveni Sangam—the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—to immerse themselves in these spiritually charged waters. This ritual is not merely a physical act but is deeply symbolic, believed to bestow immense spiritual benefits. In Hindu tradition, bathing during the auspicious days of the Kumbh Mela is thought to cleanse one of sins accumulated over countless lifetimes, paving the way for moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and rebirth.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Historical and Mythological Background
The Kumbh Mela finds its roots in Hindu mythology, particularly in the tale of the Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean. Ancient scriptures recount this cosmic event as a joint effort between the Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) to obtain Amrit, the nectar of immortality. During the churning, a kumbh (pot) containing the nectar emerged. To prevent the demons from claiming immortality, Vishnu, in his form as Mohini, took possession of the pot and fled. Along the way, a few drops of the nectar fell at four locations: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik.
These four sites became sacred, hosting the Kumbh Mela on a rotating basis. Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) holds special significance not only because of its association with the myth but also due to its geography. It is home to the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, considered one of Hinduism’s holiest sites, infused with exceptional spiritual energy.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Date For Holy Bath In Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima
January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)
January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)
February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)
February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima.
February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri (Final Snan)
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Purna Kumbh vs Maha Kumbh
Purna Kumbh after 12 years, Ardh Kumbh every six years. This is Maha Kumbh because it comes once every 144 years that means after completion of 12 Purna Kumbh and this Maha Kumbh only happens in Prayagraj.
