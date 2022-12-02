LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai Curfew: Section 144 imposed till January 2, gathering of 5 or more people PROHIBITED- Check latest updates

Mumbai Curfew LIVE: After multiple cases of disruptions of public order posing a threat to human life and property, Mumbai police have imposed section 144 till January 2. This includes the prohibition of public gatherings including weddings, funerals, and any kind of processions that cause disruptions in public order. Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department Vishal Thakur said that any kind of gathering, procession, demonstration, playing loudspeakers, etc, will be banned in the city till January 2. At present, the same order has been extended until December 17, and an arms ban has been implemented in Mumbai from December 4 to January 2.

Social gatherings, at mass level, around clubs, theatres or places of public entertainment film in or around any place, gathering for the purpose of watching plays or programmes, acts will be banned.