LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai Curfew: Section 144 imposed till January 2, gathering of 5 or more people PROHIBITED- Check latest updates
Social gatherings, at mass level, around clubs, theatres or places of public entertainment film in or around any place, gathering for the purpose of watching plays or programmes, acts will be banned.
Mumbai Curfew LIVE: After multiple cases of disruptions of public order posing a threat to human life and property, Mumbai police have imposed section 144 till January 2. This includes the prohibition of public gatherings including weddings, funerals, and any kind of processions that cause disruptions in public order. Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department Vishal Thakur said that any kind of gathering, procession, demonstration, playing loudspeakers, etc, will be banned in the city till January 2. At present, the same order has been extended until December 17, and an arms ban has been implemented in Mumbai from December 4 to January 2.
People have been prohibited from carrying swords, firearms or any other weapons. The orders of Mumbai police will be brought into effect from December 4 to January 2.
Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department Vishal Thakur, in a press release, said that any procession, gathering, playing loudspeakers or demonstration won't be allowed in the city till January 2.
List of activities prohibited in Mumbai until January 2:
- Gatherings of five or more people around government offices, courts and local bodies performing government or semi-government functions.
- Large gatherings for schools, colleges and other institutions for educational activities or general business.
- Processions of all kinds which includes marriage ceremonies, funeral meetings, on the way to cemeteries, legal meetings of companies, clubs, cooperative societies and other associations.
- Firearms, swords, and other such weapons are not permitted. From December 4 to January 2, these orders will be in effect.
List of activites allowed during Section 144
- Acts of Government and Local Self-Government bodies for carrying out Government or quasi-Government functions.
- Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities.
- Legal meetings of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other bodies and associations.
