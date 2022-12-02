topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MUMBAI CURFEW

LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai Curfew: Section 144 imposed till January 2, gathering of 5 or more people PROHIBITED- Check latest updates

Social gatherings, at mass level, around clubs, theatres or places of public entertainment film in or around any place, gathering for the purpose of watching plays or programmes, acts will be banned.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 07:47 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai Curfew: Section 144 imposed till January 2, gathering of 5 or more people PROHIBITED- Check latest updates
LIVE Blog

Mumbai Curfew LIVE: After multiple cases of disruptions of public order posing a threat to human life and property, Mumbai police have imposed section 144 till January 2. This includes the prohibition of public gatherings including weddings, funerals, and any kind of processions that cause disruptions in public order. Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department Vishal Thakur said that any kind of gathering, procession, demonstration, playing loudspeakers, etc, will be banned in the city till January 2. At present, the same order has been extended until December 17, and an arms ban has been implemented in Mumbai from December 4 to January 2.

Social gatherings, at mass level, around clubs, theatres or places of public entertainment film in or around any place, gathering for the purpose of watching plays or programmes, acts will be banned.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for live and latest updates on Mumbai Curfew

02 December 2022
19:45 PM

Mumbai Live Updates

People have been prohibited from carrying swords, firearms or any other weapons. The orders of Mumbai police will be brought into effect from December 4 to January 2. 

19:44 PM

Mumbai Section 144 Live Updates

Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department Vishal Thakur, in a press release, said that any procession, gathering, playing loudspeakers or demonstration won't be allowed in the city till January 2. 

19:42 PM

Mumbai Section 144 Live updates

List of activities prohibited in Mumbai until January 2: 

- Gatherings of five or more people around government offices, courts and local bodies performing government or semi-government functions.

- Large gatherings for schools, colleges and other institutions for educational activities or general business.

- Processions of all kinds which includes marriage ceremonies, funeral meetings, on the way to cemeteries, legal meetings of companies, clubs, cooperative societies and other associations.

- Firearms, swords, and other such weapons are not permitted. From December 4 to January 2, these orders will be in effect.

19:41 PM

Mumbai Curfew Live

List of activites allowed during Section 144

- Acts of Government and Local Self-Government bodies for carrying out Government or quasi-Government functions. 

- Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities. 

- Legal meetings of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other bodies and associations. 

Mumbai Curfewmumbai curfew reasonMumbai curfew till januarymumbai curfew newsmumbai curfew todaymumbai curfew whymumbai curfew dec 2022mumbai curfew ordermumbai curfew timingsmumbai curfew time 2022mumbai curfew schoolsmumbai schools closedmumbai colleges closed

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend