NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad 01-09-2023 Result (OUT): DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 01-09-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Nagaland weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 01-09-2023 Friday Live: Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 25-08-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Nagaland weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. 

Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday (25 September 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result August 01-09-2023

01 September 2023
14:00 PM

Nagaland lottery sambad live updates: Dear Indus Morning 1 pm Lucky draw result declared

