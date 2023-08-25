LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad 25-08-2023 Result (OUT): DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 25-08-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Nagaland weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 23-08-2023 Wednesday Live: Every day, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM are published here. 13 states in India have a legal lottery. The Nagaland State "DEAR MAHANDANI MORNING" Lottery Sambad Result for 1 PM and the Nagaland "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result for 8 PM will be released today. Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are among the states that have legalised lotteries.
Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday (24 August 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result August 25-08-2023
Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: Announced
Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
