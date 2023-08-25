LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad 25-08-2023 Result (OUT): DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 23-08-2023 Wednesday Live: Every day, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM are published here. Get the most recent Nagaland State lottery winning numbers and keep checking Zee News English for draw results in a timely manner. 13 states in India have a legal lottery. The Nagaland State "DEAR MAHANDANI MORNING" Lottery Sambad Result for 1 PM and the Nagaland "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result for 8 PM will be released today. Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are among the states that have legalised marijuana.

Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday (24 August 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result August 25-08-2023

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: Announced

Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners

Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday

Nagaland Lottery Result Monday

Nagaland Lottery Result Sunday

Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday

Nagaland Lottery Result Friday

Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday

Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday