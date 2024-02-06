trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718135
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 06-02-2024: Dear Godavari, Wave, Goose 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT Shortly-1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 06-02-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, February 06, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 12:08 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 06-02-2024 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR WAVE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Monday (05 February 2024) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 06.02.2024 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 06-02-2024 Tuesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result February 06-02-2024

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?