NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION DEBATE LIVE

LIVE Updates | No-Confidence Motion Debate in Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Likely To Open Debate

No-trust motion in Lok Sabha on Aug 8: The Congress will move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and the discussion on it is likely to be initiated by Rahul Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on the motion on August 10

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:57 AM IST|Source:

New Delhi: The Congress will move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and the discussion on it is likely to be initiated by Rahul Gandhi, who got back his membership of the House on Monday. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion as per the agenda for August 8, but once the motion is accepted, the party can choose who will be the main speaker to start the debate on it.

The debate on the no-confidence motion is expected to start as soon as it is moved on August 8, and is likely to go on for the next two days, that is, August 9 and 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on the motion on August 10.

The government has a comfortable majority in its favour and the opposition is expected to use this opportunity to show its newly strengthened unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha.

08 August 2023
10:46 AM

No-Confidence Motion Debate News: PM Modi To Reply On This Date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the discussion on the motion on August 10.

10:42 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session News: Rahul To Open Debate From INDIA

Congress leader Rahul is likely to open the debate from the opposition side when the Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government on Tuesday.

