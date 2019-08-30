close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: P Chidambaram to be produced before Rouse Avenue court post lunch

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 and will be produced before the Rouse Avenue court after the expiry of his remand.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 30, 2019 - 13:25
Comments |

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in the INX Media corruption case ends on Friday.

He was arrested on August 21 and will be produced before the Rouse Avenue court after the expiry of his remand. Chidambaram is expected to be produced before the trail court post lunch.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance was given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him.

Stay tuned for live updates

30 August 2019, 12:18 PM

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the INX media case is required as if his plea for anticipatory bail is given it would affect cases involving Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Neerav Modi and Zakir Naik.

30 August 2019, 11:10 AM

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED in the INX Media corruption case submits transcript of interrogation with Chidambaram to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelop.

The SC had on Thursday directed that documents linked to the case be submitted under an authenticated sealed cover.

30 August 2019, 10:54 AM

Jailed media baron Indrani Mukerjea Indrani Mukerjea, who has now turned approver in the INX Media case was elated on hearing the news of the arrest of Chidambaram by the CBI. Mukerjea, who was produced for a court hearing here on Thursday, termed the development as "good news" and said: "I have been monitoring the developments closely... I am happy that he has been arrested. He is cornered from all sides now." 

30 August 2019, 10:51 AM

Chidambaram on Thursday offered in SC to remain in CBI custody till September 2 in the INX Media corruption case.

30 August 2019, 10:49 AM

In the INX Media scam, being probed by ED, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that will pronounce its order on September 5 on the anticipatory bail plea.

Must Watch

PT33M56S

Watch Debate: Imran's Kashmir Hour plan is to save PoK?