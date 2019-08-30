Live updates: P Chidambaram to be produced before Rouse Avenue court post lunch

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in the INX Media corruption case ends on Friday.

He was arrested on August 21 and will be produced before the Rouse Avenue court after the expiry of his remand. Chidambaram is expected to be produced before the trail court post lunch.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance was given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him.

