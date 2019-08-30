Live updates: P Chidambaram to be produced before Rouse Avenue court post lunch

30 August 2019, 12:18 PM
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the INX media case is required as if his plea for anticipatory bail is given it would affect cases involving Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Neerav Modi and Zakir Naik.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED in the INX Media corruption case submits transcript of interrogation with Chidambaram to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelop.
The SC had on Thursday directed that documents linked to the case be submitted under an authenticated sealed cover.
Jailed media baron Indrani Mukerjea Indrani Mukerjea, who has now turned approver in the INX Media case was elated on hearing the news of the arrest of Chidambaram by the CBI. Mukerjea, who was produced for a court hearing here on Thursday, termed the development as "good news" and said: "I have been monitoring the developments closely... I am happy that he has been arrested. He is cornered from all sides now."
Chidambaram on Thursday offered in SC to remain in CBI custody till September 2 in the INX Media corruption case.
In the INX Media scam, being probed by ED, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that will pronounce its order on September 5 on the anticipatory bail plea.