Live updates: Our country will always be grateful to Sardar Patel for his contributions, says PM Modi

27 October 2019, 11:53 AM I wish you all the best on the auspicious occasion. In Diwali, crackers are used. But, sometimes fires take place. My request is to take care of yourself and celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. My very best wishes: PM Modi says as he wraps up his address to the nation on Mann Ki Baat.



27 October 2019, 11:52 AM The more we try to buy our locally-produced goods, Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary will become a great opportunity in itself and I keep insisting that our weavers make products by hand, our khadis are made with hands--Something we must buy: PM Modi.



27 October 2019, 11:50 AM Festivals are celebrated to awaken a new consciousness in our lives. In particular, buying something new, bringing something from the market happens in less quantity in every family. I once said let's try - buy local things: PM Modi.

27 October 2019, 11:44 AM I remember that very well. Whenever I remember that day, my mind is at peace. All the government related officials, political leaders had honoured the dignity of the judiciary very proudly and did not allow any atmosphere of tension to be created anywhere. This is an example of the strength of unity that gives strength to the country: PM Modi.



27 October 2019, 11:41 AM In September 2010, when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi, remember those days. How many people have come to the field, how the interest groups were playing to take advantage of that situation in their own way: PM Modi. Some of the self-made experts had said what they said with the intention of highlighting themselves only, we all remember. But all this, five days, seven days, ten days, went on, but, as the decision came, the country felt a joyous, surprising change: PM.



27 October 2019, 11:37 AM Since 2014, 'National Unity Day' is celebrated on October 31 every year. This day gives us a message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our country at all costs. On October 31, like every time run for unity Is also being organized: PM Modi says. Whichever city you live in, you can find out about Run For Unity. A portal has been launched for this: http://runforunity.gov.in. I hope you all run on October 31 - for the unity of India, also for your own fitness: PM Modi.

27 October 2019, 11:36 AM Statue of Unity was made in memory of Sardar Saheb. It is the tallest statue in the world. It is also double in height than 'Statue Of Liberty' located in the US. I hope all of you will take some time out of your precious time and go to see the Statue of Unity, says PM Modi.

27 October 2019, 11:35 AM Lakshadweep is a group of islands. Immediately after the partition of India in 1947, our neighbour was eyeing Lakshadweep and sent a ship with his flag. Sardar Patel, without losing time, immediately started drastic action: PM Modi.

27 October 2019, 11:34 AM As the first Home Minister of India, Sardar Patel did a historic work of uniting the princely states. On one hand, his focus was on Hyderabad, Junagadh and other states, while he was also focused on Lakshadweep in the far south: PM Modi.



27 October 2019, 11:32 AM Our country will always be grateful to Sardar Patel for playing a remarkable role in the Constituent Assembly. He did the important work of ensuring fundamental rights so that there is no scope for any discrimination based on caste and creed: PM Modi.



27 October 2019, 11:30 AM Sardar Patel used to observe things very intimately, to examine them very deeply. In true sense, he was the 'Man of detail'. When you read and listen to Sardar Saheb's work style, then you know how tremendous his planning was: PM Modi.



27 October 2019, 11:30 AM "You will remember the date of October 31. It is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the Iron Man of India, who was a great hero who united the country in the thread of unity. When you read and listen to Sardar Saheb's style of work, you realize how tremendous his planning was," says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.



27 October 2019, 11:24 AM Just a few days ago, ambassadors from about 85 countries had gone from Delhi to Amritsar. While the ambassadors visited the Golden Temple there, they also got an opportunity to learn about the Sikh tradition and culture. After this, many ambassadors shared photos of there on social media: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.



27 October 2019, 11:22 AM On November 12, the 550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be celebrated worldwide. #GuruNanak Dev ji's influence is not only in India but all over the world. Gurunanakdev ji believed that there can be no price for service work done without selflessness: PM Modi says on Mann Ki Baat.



27 October 2019, 11:21 AM Guru Nanak Dev Ji took his message to the world, far and wide. He was among the most travelled in his time, the light festival of Guru Nanak should inspire us to bring his thoughts to life: PM Modi.



27 October 2019, 11:21 AM Giving reference to his previous 'Maan ki Baat' wherein he had said urged people to share stories on women empowerment, PM Modi shares two such stories on Mann Ki baat.



27 October 2019, 11:19 AM We should try to include people from other countries in our celebration since we often see them taking an interest in our culture: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.



27 October 2019, 11:18 AM People all around the globe celebrate the festival of Diwali. Not only Indian citizens but the people of other countries also get involved in the celebration, says PM Modi.

