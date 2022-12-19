LIVE Updates | Political News: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attacks BJP, claims THIS
'BJP bidding crores to buy AAP MLAs, BUT...': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes SENSATIONAL claim
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the BJP is bidding crores to buy MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party but none of the MLAs is ready to sell. He said in the party meeting in Delhi on Sunday that the BJP bid crores for AAP MLAs in Goa but none was sold. AAP MLAs of Punjab also turned them away empty-handed. The Chief Minister sarcastically said that the Congress had not yet been able to form its cabinet in Himachal Pradesh. After forming the government, if this party takes so much time, the BJP will get a chance to sabotage it.
