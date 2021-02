New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the convocation programme of Visva-Bharati on Friday (February 19) as he is the chancellor of the unitary university located in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Also, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar will attend the convocation in person, the university said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to poll-bound state of West Bengal to take stock of the BJP's preparedness ahead of the elections. On Thursday, Shah flagged the fifth and final phase of his party’s 'Poriborton Yatra' from the South 24 Parganas district.

